Check out Vastu tips to elevate positive energy at home this festive season

Vastu Acharya Manoj Shrivastava By

As we prepare to celebrate the festive season, the ambience of our homes takes centre stage. The positive energy within our living spaces plays a significant role in shaping our experiences and relationships during these special times.

Vastu, the ancient Indian architectural science, offers insights into enhancing the energies in our homes. We explore some simple yet powerful principles that can help create a harmonious and joyful environment.

Elegant entrance

Your home’s entrance is where positive energy flows in from. Make it inviting with fresh flowers, vibrant rangoli designs or a gracefully lit lamp. Vastu suggests placing auspicious symbols or idols near the entrance, so ensure it’s clutter-free to allow energy to flow freely. A simple way to bring in positive cosmic energy is to install a brass ‘Om’ on the wall above the door frame.

Intricate rangoli patterns

The traditional art of creating patterns on the floor not only adds aesthetic beauty but also promotes positivity. The colours and symmetry of designs have a profound impact on the energy of your home. During the festive season, decorate your doorstep with intricate rangoli patterns to boost positivity.

Balanced lighting

Lighting sets the mood for celebrations. In Vastu, soft and warm lighting is preferred for the festive season. Use diyas (earthen lamps) or candles to create a serene atmosphere. Avoid harsh or fluorescent lighting, as it can disrupt the peaceful energy of your home.

Fresh flowers

Flowers have a unique ability to infuse spaces with positive energy. During festivities, decorate your home with fresh flowers. The fragrance and vibrant colours create a delightful and uplifting atmosphere. Consider placing flower arrangements in the prayer area or other significant locations.

Power of prayers

The festive season is a time for spiritual reflection and gratitude. Create a dedicated prayer area in your home, ideally in the northeast direction. It should be clean and well-lit, encouraging peaceful vibrations. Regular prayers and meditation can further amplify positivity.

Positive artwork

Art can influence the energy of your home. Hang paintings or artwork that align with the festive spirit. Vastu recommends using images of deities, nature, yantra or scenes that radiate joy. Avoid artworks that depict negativity or violence.

Aroma and fragrances

Festive celebrations often involve the use of incense or agarbatti. One can use aroma diffusers. Choose fragrances that resonate with the celebratory spirit. Scents like sandalwood, rose or jasmine are considered auspicious. They not only create a pleasant ambience but also help purify the air.

Time to de-clutter

Traditionally, this is the time to de-clutter and repaint your home. Discard unnecessary items that disrupt the harmony of your living spaces. By cleansing your home, you allow room for fresh energy to circulate.

Harmonious colours

The choice of colours in your festive decorations can impact the energy of your home. Vastu recommends using vibrant colours such as red, yellow, or orange, which are associated with joy and celebration. These colours can stimulate positivity and elevate the atmosphere.

Ideal sound

The sounds in your home should be harmonious. Play soft, soothing music or chants during your celebrations. Avoid loud or harsh noises. Mantras or devotional music can enhance the spiritual ambience.

Post-festive cleansing

After the festivities, cleanse your home of any residual or stagnant energies. Open windows to allow fresh air to circulate. This post-festive cleanse ensures that your home remains a positive and vibrant space.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

As we prepare to celebrate the festive season, the ambience of our homes takes centre stage. The positive energy within our living spaces plays a significant role in shaping our experiences and relationships during these special times. Vastu, the ancient Indian architectural science, offers insights into enhancing the energies in our homes. We explore some simple yet powerful principles that can help create a harmonious and joyful environment. Elegant entrancegoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Your home’s entrance is where positive energy flows in from. Make it inviting with fresh flowers, vibrant rangoli designs or a gracefully lit lamp. Vastu suggests placing auspicious symbols or idols near the entrance, so ensure it’s clutter-free to allow energy to flow freely. A simple way to bring in positive cosmic energy is to install a brass ‘Om’ on the wall above the door frame. Intricate rangoli patterns The traditional art of creating patterns on the floor not only adds aesthetic beauty but also promotes positivity. The colours and symmetry of designs have a profound impact on the energy of your home. During the festive season, decorate your doorstep with intricate rangoli patterns to boost positivity. Balanced lighting Lighting sets the mood for celebrations. In Vastu, soft and warm lighting is preferred for the festive season. Use diyas (earthen lamps) or candles to create a serene atmosphere. Avoid harsh or fluorescent lighting, as it can disrupt the peaceful energy of your home. Fresh flowers Flowers have a unique ability to infuse spaces with positive energy. During festivities, decorate your home with fresh flowers. The fragrance and vibrant colours create a delightful and uplifting atmosphere. Consider placing flower arrangements in the prayer area or other significant locations. Power of prayers The festive season is a time for spiritual reflection and gratitude. Create a dedicated prayer area in your home, ideally in the northeast direction. It should be clean and well-lit, encouraging peaceful vibrations. Regular prayers and meditation can further amplify positivity. Positive artwork Art can influence the energy of your home. Hang paintings or artwork that align with the festive spirit. Vastu recommends using images of deities, nature, yantra or scenes that radiate joy. Avoid artworks that depict negativity or violence. Aroma and fragrances Festive celebrations often involve the use of incense or agarbatti. One can use aroma diffusers. Choose fragrances that resonate with the celebratory spirit. Scents like sandalwood, rose or jasmine are considered auspicious. They not only create a pleasant ambience but also help purify the air. Time to de-clutter Traditionally, this is the time to de-clutter and repaint your home. Discard unnecessary items that disrupt the harmony of your living spaces. By cleansing your home, you allow room for fresh energy to circulate. Harmonious colours The choice of colours in your festive decorations can impact the energy of your home. Vastu recommends using vibrant colours such as red, yellow, or orange, which are associated with joy and celebration. These colours can stimulate positivity and elevate the atmosphere. Ideal sound The sounds in your home should be harmonious. Play soft, soothing music or chants during your celebrations. Avoid loud or harsh noises. Mantras or devotional music can enhance the spiritual ambience. Post-festive cleansing After the festivities, cleanse your home of any residual or stagnant energies. Open windows to allow fresh air to circulate. This post-festive cleanse ensures that your home remains a positive and vibrant space. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp