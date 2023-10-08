Mythical beings: Bhootas    

Gaurav Yadav By

The literal meaning of the word bhoota in Sanskrit is ‘something that belongs to the past (bhootkala)’. In other words, something that does not exist anymore. The word is popularly used to describe the ghost of a dead person. Some people believe that if the last rites of a dead person are not performed properly, or if they died violently or with an unfulfilled strong desire, they become bhootas. They are unable to move on to the next world, and continue to haunt places that are deserted or with which they have strong emotional bonds.

People believe that bhootas look just like living humans, but there are ways to identify them. The clearest sign is that their feet point backwards. Also, their feet do not touch the ground because the earth is sacred and the bhootas are afraid of touching it. For this reason, their feet do not gather dust. Bhootas are often translucent in appearance and generally like to dress in white.

If the Sun or the Moon are shining, then look for their shadow. If they are a bhoota, they will not cast a shadow. In some areas of north India, female bhootas are called chudails. To dispel the fear of bhootas, some people recite prayers to Shiva, one of whose names is Bhooteshwara, Lord of the Bhootas. It is said that bhootas are afraid of water and things made of iron. Sprinkling earth on oneself also keeps bhootas away.

Sometimes bhootas of a region resemble its living inhabitants. Bengalis are fond of eating fish. A bhoota found in Bengal called macher bhoota (fish-eating ghost) resides in trees near village water bodies. If a fisherfolk passes by with a load of fish after dark, Macher bhoota calls out to them for fish. In the same region is found the nishi daak (night voice).

It calls out to people in the voice of their beloved and lures them out of their houses. People who respond to its calls are believed to be never seen again. You can, however, avoid falling prey to the nishi daak, if you are careful. It can only call out your name twice. So, if you hear your name being called by a familiar voice, wait for it to call you thrice before you venture out into the dark.

With such lovable characteristics, it is no surprise that bhootas came out as the most popular mythical beings in an IPSOS survey conducted in the US during Halloween 2019. Some 46 percent of people believed that ghosts are real, whereas only 26 percent believed in aliens, while vampires and zombies trailed behind at 7 percent and 6 percent, respectively. To convince so many people of their existence is a remarkable achievement by ghosts whose presence has never been scientifically proven.

