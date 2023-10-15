When less is more

Akina Alhom By

The Law of Reversed Effort, first coined by author and philosopher Aldous Huxley, is a concept that challenges our conventional understanding of effort and success. It suggests that in certain situations, the more we try to achieve something, the more elusive it becomes.

This paradoxical notion has profound implications for various aspects of life—from personal relationships to professional endeavours. “The harder we try with the conscious will to do something, the less we shall succeed,” wrote Huxley, “Proficiency and the results of proficiency come only to those who have learned the paradoxical art of doing and not doing, or combining relaxation with activity, of letting go as a person in order that the immanent and transcendent unknown quantity may take hold.”

At its core, the Law of Reversed Effort, also referred to as the Backwards Law, revolves around the idea that excessive or forced effort can backfire and hinder our progress rather than enhance it. “I have always been fascinated by the law of reversed effort. Sometimes I call it the ‘backwards law’. When you try to stay on the surface of the water, you sink; but when you try to sink, you float. When you hold your breath, you lose it—which immediately calls to mind an ancient and much neglected saying, ‘Whosoever would save his soul shall lose it’,” wrote author-philosopher Alan Watts.

To grasp the concept, consider this example: trying too hard to fall asleep. The more one consciously exerts effort to doze off, the more elusive sleep becomes. The harder they try, the more their mind races, making sleep seem further away.

Here are some examples to illustrate the significance of the Law of Reversed Effort.

Trying Too Hard to

Impress: In social interactions, trying too hard to impress others can often lead to the opposite result. Imagine someone at a party who desperately wants to be liked and admired. They may engage in excessive bragging, talking about themselves incessantly, and seeking validation. Such behaviour is likely to repel others rather than endear them. In this case, the more effort they put into trying to be likeable, the less likeable they become.

Overthinking Creativity: Creative endeavours often require a degree of spontaneity and flow. When an artist or writer fixates on producing a masterpiece and overthinks every stroke of the brush or word on the page, the creative process can stall. The Law of Reversed Effort suggests that the more they strive for perfection, the more contrived and uninspired their work may become.

Relationships: In romantic relationships, the desire for love and connection can sometimes lead to excessive effort. A person may try to control every aspect of their partner’s life, constantly seek reassurance, or become overly possessive. Paradoxically, such behaviour can drive the partner away, as the relationship becomes suffocating rather than nurturing.

Academic Performance: Students often feel immense pressure to excel in their studies, leading them to overburden themselves with hours of relentless studying. Research, however, has shown that excessive study hours can lead to burnout, diminishing cognitive performance. The Law of Reversed Effort here implies that striving too hard academically can actually hinder learning and retention.

Athletic Performance: In sports, trying too hard can lead to tension and impaired performance. Imagine a golfer desperately trying to sink a crucial putt. The more they grip the club tightly and obsess over the shot, the more likely they are to miss. In contrast, a relaxed and focused approach often yields better results.

Problem Solving: When faced with a complex problem or decision, individuals may struggle to find solutions by forcing themselves to think harder or longer. The Law of Reversed Effort suggests that sometimes stepping back, taking a break, or approaching the problem from a different angle can be more effective. The pressure to find a solution can create mental blockages that hinder the creative problem-solving process.

Health and Fitness: Overly restrictive diets and punishing exercise routines are often counterproductive. Someone striving too hard to achieve their fitness goals may experience physical and emotional burnout. In this case, a more balanced and sustainable approach to health and fitness is likely to yield better results.

Parenting: Parents who exert too much control over their children’s lives and constantly push them to excel academically or in extracurricular activities may unintentionally stifle their children's independence and creativity. Here, the Law of Reversed Effort underscores the importance of allowing children to explore, make mistakes, and grow at their own pace.

In essence, the Law of Reversed Effort reminds us that there is wisdom in knowing when to let go and trust the process rather than relentlessly pursuing a goal. It encourages us to find the right balance between effort and surrender, allowing room for spontaneity, creativity, and the natural flow of life to guide us towards our desired outcomes.

