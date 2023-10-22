Swami Sukhabodhananda By

The son was always complaining that his father was not buying him a motorcycle. On his birthday, his parents gave him two books—a Bible and a Bhagavad Gita. The son was even more unhappy and cursed God for having given him such parents. After one month, the son opened these sacred books and, to his surprise, found two keys in each book. They were the keys to a brand-new motorcycle.

Most of the time we do not care to open the gift of life that God has given us. The greatest gift is life. Only through caring energy can you open the book of life. Let caring and commitment be your winning formula. Let prosperity consciousness, not greed, be your winning formula. Mahatma Gandhi said there is sufficiency in the world for man’s needs, but not for his greed. In this context, we need to understand prosperity-conscious. Be an instrument of caring energy. Love begins when you start feeling the other’s needs as important as your own. You may not be able to fulfil others’ needs, but you care for them. Understand that if you serve the universe, the universe will serve you.

It is wiser to operate from being prosperity-conscious and not scarcity-conscious. To create wealth, one should learn to come from abundance. You should think and feel rich, you should be rich with possibilities; only then can you attract wealth.

The simple formula is to start with ABCD. Have a great ‘Attitude’, ‘Believe’ that it is possible, imagine the ‘Consequences’ of being wealthy and ‘Dare’ to live that way. Then learn to be in the company of the rich while serving the poor. Do fishing where there are fish. Let every activity be a value-added one; stop your time-wasters and make them time-users. Attitude gives you the energy to live passionately. So, constantly keep checking it. Belief is a sense of certainty. Operate from the certainty that you will be rich. In fact, you are rich in possibilities and you have to bring it into actuality.

One should not be against money or addicted to it. It is unwise to be possessed by the constant thought of wealth. Then your relationship with people will be affected. There is no need to renounce money; it’s your addiction, craze and money-mindedness that you have to renounce. See this distinction. Money makes you rich, but addiction to it will make you a poor individual.

Money gives you a lot of power, but true, genuine power is goodness and love. Money is currency. Hence, it has to flow. A nation that is focused on saving and hoarding money will not be rich, for it is not a flow. Allow wealth to flow and in that process be rich.

A king of a poor country meets a rich man from another country and asks him the secret of being so, and he replies, “Whatever you earn, 10 percent should go to charity. The other 30 percent to investment and the rest should be for you to spend.”

By giving to charity you tell yourself that you are bigger than money. A person who is richer than money alone can truly earn it. Giving makes you think and feel rich.

Swami Sukhabodhananda is an international management spiritual & corporate guru Join him for the Navratri Utsav, which ends tomorrow, on Zoom from 6:30 am to 8:00 am. Email: support@prasannatrust.com

