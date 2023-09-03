Elevating Positivity at Home  

Vastu Acharya Manoj Shrivastava By

Your home is not only a place where you live, but also where you feel, think and act. The energy of your home can influence your mood, health, happiness and even productivity. Therefore, it is important to create a positive and harmonious environment.

Here, we delve into seven Vastu strategies based on the five elements of nature:

* Prithvi (Earth): stability, nourishment and health

* Jal (Water): fluidity, emotion and wisdom

* Agni (Fire): passion, creativity and fame

* Vayu (Air): movement, communication and intelligence

* Aakash (Space): expansion, freedom and spirituality.

By balancing these elements in each important room, you can create a peaceful living space that attracts good luck, prosperity and happiness.

1. Balance the five elements in the living room

The living room is the place where the family spends most of its waking time. Therefore, you need to make sure that the place is comfortable, spacious and balanced. According to Vastu Shastra, the best directions for this room are northeast, north or east. These are associated with the water and wind elements, which represent fluidity, communication and expansion. Avoid southwest, south, or west; they are associated with the earth and fire elements, which represent stability and passion. These elements may create a dull or aggressive environment.

2. Pay special attention to the central area

Keep the centre of your home clutter-free and open. The centre is the Brahmasthan, which is the most powerful and sacred spot in your home. It is also the place where the five elements converge and balance each other. Therefore, you need to keep this area clean and clear of any furniture or objects that may block the flow of energy. You can place a rug or a carpet in this area to create a focal point and a cosy feeling.





3. Optimise colour psychology

Colours have a profound influence on emotions. Shades of blue can create a tranquil ambience, while yellow and orange radiate warmth and energy. Select hues that align with the mood you want to foster in each room. Use light and bright colours on your walls and furniture to create a lively environment in your living room. You can use colours such as white, yellow, green or blue. These are associated with the air, space and water elements, which represent movement, freedom and wisdom. Avoid dark or dull colours such as black, brown or grey. These colours are related to the earth element, which represents stability and heaviness and may create a boring or depressing environment in the living room. You may, however, choose to follow a different approach for the bedroom where you want to have earthy colours like mustard yellow to support a peaceful sleep.

4. Create a peaceful and relaxing bedroom

Bedroom is the place where you rest, sleep and rejuvenate. Therefore, you need to make sure that the room is peaceful, relaxing and cosy. According to Vastu, the best direction for it is south-west, as this is associated with the earth element, which represents stability, nourishment and health. This direction can also help you sleep better, improve your immunity and strengthen your relationship with your partner.

5. Decorate your home with positive symbols and artworks

In your living room, display artworks that depict nature, landscapes, flowers, animals or symbols of prosperity and happiness. They can create a positive environment, and attract good luck and wealth into your home. Avoid works that depict violence, war, sadness or negativity. Similarly, bedroom is the place for artworks that depict love, romance, happiness or beauty.

6. Infuse aromatherapy

Aromas have a powerful impact on our emotions and mindset. Integrate essential oils or scented candles with calming fragrances like lavender or uplifting scents like citrus. These scents can elevate your mood and contribute to a serene atmosphere. You can also use essential oils that match your needs and preferences. For example, lavender oil is for relaxation and sleep, and jasmine oil for romance, sensuality and attraction. In the living room, orange oil can bring happiness and optimism.



7. Cultivate cleanliness

One of the most important steps to bring positive energies to your home is to declutter. Anything that you don’t need, use or love—be it physical like piles of papers, clothes, or books, or emotional like unresolved issues, worries, or regrets—needs to be cleared. Clutter blocks the flow of energy and creates stagnation in your home. It also affects your mood and productivity, making you feel overwhelmed, stressed and stuck. By clearing up the clutter, you free up space for new opportunities, ideas and experiences. You also create a sense of order and calmness in your home.

Transforming your home into a hub of positivity involves a thoughtful blend of design, intention and mindfulness. By implementing these seven strategies, you can elevate your home into a sanctuary that nurtures both your body and mind, making every moment spent within its walls a truly enriching experience.



Your home is not only a place where you live, but also where you feel, think and act. The energy of your home can influence your mood, health, happiness and even productivity. Therefore, it is important to create a positive and harmonious environment. Here, we delve into seven Vastu strategies based on the five elements of nature: * Prithvi (Earth): stability, nourishment and health * Jal (Water): fluidity, emotion and wisdom * Agni (Fire): passion, creativity and fame * Vayu (Air): movement, communication and intelligence * Aakash (Space): expansion, freedom and spirituality. By balancing these elements in each important room, you can create a peaceful living space that attracts good luck, prosperity and happiness. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); 1. Balance the five elements in the living room The living room is the place where the family spends most of its waking time. Therefore, you need to make sure that the place is comfortable, spacious and balanced. According to Vastu Shastra, the best directions for this room are northeast, north or east. These are associated with the water and wind elements, which represent fluidity, communication and expansion. Avoid southwest, south, or west; they are associated with the earth and fire elements, which represent stability and passion. These elements may create a dull or aggressive environment. 2. Pay special attention to the central area Keep the centre of your home clutter-free and open. The centre is the Brahmasthan, which is the most powerful and sacred spot in your home. It is also the place where the five elements converge and balance each other. Therefore, you need to keep this area clean and clear of any furniture or objects that may block the flow of energy. You can place a rug or a carpet in this area to create a focal point and a cosy feeling. 3. Optimise colour psychology Colours have a profound influence on emotions. Shades of blue can create a tranquil ambience, while yellow and orange radiate warmth and energy. Select hues that align with the mood you want to foster in each room. Use light and bright colours on your walls and furniture to create a lively environment in your living room. You can use colours such as white, yellow, green or blue. These are associated with the air, space and water elements, which represent movement, freedom and wisdom. Avoid dark or dull colours such as black, brown or grey. These colours are related to the earth element, which represents stability and heaviness and may create a boring or depressing environment in the living room. You may, however, choose to follow a different approach for the bedroom where you want to have earthy colours like mustard yellow to support a peaceful sleep. 4. Create a peaceful and relaxing bedroom Bedroom is the place where you rest, sleep and rejuvenate. Therefore, you need to make sure that the room is peaceful, relaxing and cosy. According to Vastu, the best direction for it is south-west, as this is associated with the earth element, which represents stability, nourishment and health. This direction can also help you sleep better, improve your immunity and strengthen your relationship with your partner. 5. Decorate your home with positive symbols and artworks In your living room, display artworks that depict nature, landscapes, flowers, animals or symbols of prosperity and happiness. They can create a positive environment, and attract good luck and wealth into your home. Avoid works that depict violence, war, sadness or negativity. Similarly, bedroom is the place for artworks that depict love, romance, happiness or beauty. 6. Infuse aromatherapy Aromas have a powerful impact on our emotions and mindset. Integrate essential oils or scented candles with calming fragrances like lavender or uplifting scents like citrus. These scents can elevate your mood and contribute to a serene atmosphere. You can also use essential oils that match your needs and preferences. For example, lavender oil is for relaxation and sleep, and jasmine oil for romance, sensuality and attraction. In the living room, orange oil can bring happiness and optimism. 7. Cultivate cleanliness One of the most important steps to bring positive energies to your home is to declutter. Anything that you don’t need, use or love—be it physical like piles of papers, clothes, or books, or emotional like unresolved issues, worries, or regrets—needs to be cleared. Clutter blocks the flow of energy and creates stagnation in your home. It also affects your mood and productivity, making you feel overwhelmed, stressed and stuck. By clearing up the clutter, you free up space for new opportunities, ideas and experiences. You also create a sense of order and calmness in your home. Transforming your home into a hub of positivity involves a thoughtful blend of design, intention and mindfulness. By implementing these seven strategies, you can elevate your home into a sanctuary that nurtures both your body and mind, making every moment spent within its walls a truly enriching experience.