Understanding personality through archetype concept

The term ‘archetype’ originates from ancient Greek, where it signifies the ‘original pattern’. Renowned psychiatrist and psychoanalyst Carl Gustav Jung incorporated the archetype concept into his theory of the human psyche.

Within our collective unconscious, Jung discerned the presence of 12 universal and mythic character archetypes. These types encompass a spectrum of fundamental human motivations. Typically, each person leans toward a dominant archetype that influences their personality.

The Ego Types

1. The Innocent

• Motto: Free to be you and me

• Core desire: To get to paradise

• Goal: To be happy

• Greatest fear: To be punished for doing something bad or wrong

• Strategy: To do things right

• Weakness: Boring for all their naive innocence

• Talent: Faith and optimism

The Innocent is also known as: Utopian, traditionalist, naive, mystic, saint, romantic, dreamer.

2. The Everyman

• Motto: All men and women are created equal

• Core desire: Connecting with others

• Goal: To belong

• Greatest fear: To be left out or to stand out from the crowd

• Strategy: Develop ordinary solid virtues, be down to earth, the common touch

• Weakness: Losing one’s own self in an effort to blend in or for the sake of superficial relationships

• Talent: Realism, empathy, lack of pretense

The Everyman is also known as: The good old boy, regular guy/girl, person next door, the realist, working staff, solid citizen, the silent majority.

3. The Hero

• Motto: Where there’s a will, there’s a way

• Core desire: To prove one’s worth through courageous acts

• Goal: Expert mastery in a way that improves the world

• Greatest fear: Weakness, vulnerability, being a ‘chicken’

• Strategy: To be as strong and competent as possible

• Weakness: Arrogance, always needing another battle to fight

• Talent: Competence and courage

The Hero is also known as: The warrior, crusader, rescuer, superhero, soldier, dragon slayer, winner and team player.

4. The Caregiver

• Motto: Love your neighbour as yourself

• Core desire: To protect and care for others

• Goal: To help others

• Greatest fear: Selfishness and ingratitude

• Strategy: Doing things for others

• Weakness: Martyrdom and being exploited

• Talent: Compassion, generosity

The Caregiver is also known as: The saint, altruist, parent, helper, supporter.

