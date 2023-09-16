Intriguing avatars

Ramya Vennapusala By

HYDERABAD: As the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi approaches, the hearts of millions across the country are filled with happiness and joy. However, celebrations have undergone a vast change in recent years as eco-friendly idols have emerged widely. Eco-friendly idols are gentle to Mother Earth and reflect the respect for nature in Hindu tradition. Beyond the realm of eco-friendly idols, some artists feature their art in a wide variety of ways during the festival, fusing tradition with contemporary art.

Talking about the artists and unique ways of featuring Ganesha for this festival, we explore the fascinating art of incredible women artists and their journey, based out of Hyderabad, who are trying to preserve the astonishing traditional forms with their creativity and skills infused into them.

Abundant creativity

One of those outstanding women is Padmini Rangarajan, a multi-talented individual with expertise in puppetry, storytelling, public speaking, and academic studies. With an MPhil in Sociology, a postgraduate degree in Social Work, and a postgraduate diploma in Women’s Studies, Padmini’s academic background enriches her creative endeavors.

As a director and founding member of an organisation committed to integrating theatrical techniques, narrative storytelling, and puppetry into educational settings, Padmini’s work is nothing short of revolutionary. Her dedication to this fusion of art forms has earned her numerous awards, including the prestigious Tata Fellowship in Folklore and an International Online Diploma in Puppet Therapy.

Beyond her academic achievements, Padmini is trying to preserve the ancient art of puppetry. She recognised the power of masks to enhance puppet characters and began exploring mask-making as an integral part of her craft. Through her extensive travels for puppetry research, she encountered clay toys and masks that are deeply connected with rural belief systems. She says “Clay toys and masks have been present in our culture since time immemorial. For this Ganesh Chaturthi, I made a Ganesha mask.”

Embroidered divinity

Aparna Kanumuri, a postgraduate in commerce, embarked on her journey in the arts during her childhood. Her fascination with art began when she first embroidered flowers on a piece of cloth. Later, her journey evolved into painting and making handmade jewelry. She draws inspiration from the depths of mythology. Now she is a masterful mythological artist who comes up with different themes for every piece of art.

In an attempt to preserve the culture and tradition, she mostly focuses on art inspired by mythological characters. Each stroke of her brush weaves tales of Hindu deities. One of her remarkable creations is hand-painted Lord Ganesha on a saree with Ganesha’s handmade pendant combined, which represents her dedication to preserving Hindu culture through her unique artistry.

Mold it right

Nayantara Nanda Kumar, besides holding a degree in civil engineering, is also a ceramist, an environmental advocate, and a practitioner of Odissi dance. She believes that working with clay focuses and soothes both the mind and the body. She has been involved in conducting clay art workshops for years. She describes clay as a lovely medium for artistic expression.

She has been teaching classes on how to make clay Ganesha for the past 11 years. She ensures that these idols are palm-sized, matching the length of the path, as a solution to mitigate the environmental impact of such festivities.

HYDERABAD: As the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi approaches, the hearts of millions across the country are filled with happiness and joy. However, celebrations have undergone a vast change in recent years as eco-friendly idols have emerged widely. Eco-friendly idols are gentle to Mother Earth and reflect the respect for nature in Hindu tradition. Beyond the realm of eco-friendly idols, some artists feature their art in a wide variety of ways during the festival, fusing tradition with contemporary art. Talking about the artists and unique ways of featuring Ganesha for this festival, we explore the fascinating art of incredible women artists and their journey, based out of Hyderabad, who are trying to preserve the astonishing traditional forms with their creativity and skills infused into them. Abundant creativity One of those outstanding women is Padmini Rangarajan, a multi-talented individual with expertise in puppetry, storytelling, public speaking, and academic studies. With an MPhil in Sociology, a postgraduate degree in Social Work, and a postgraduate diploma in Women’s Studies, Padmini’s academic background enriches her creative endeavors.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As a director and founding member of an organisation committed to integrating theatrical techniques, narrative storytelling, and puppetry into educational settings, Padmini’s work is nothing short of revolutionary. Her dedication to this fusion of art forms has earned her numerous awards, including the prestigious Tata Fellowship in Folklore and an International Online Diploma in Puppet Therapy. Beyond her academic achievements, Padmini is trying to preserve the ancient art of puppetry. She recognised the power of masks to enhance puppet characters and began exploring mask-making as an integral part of her craft. Through her extensive travels for puppetry research, she encountered clay toys and masks that are deeply connected with rural belief systems. She says “Clay toys and masks have been present in our culture since time immemorial. For this Ganesh Chaturthi, I made a Ganesha mask.” Embroidered divinity Aparna Kanumuri, a postgraduate in commerce, embarked on her journey in the arts during her childhood. Her fascination with art began when she first embroidered flowers on a piece of cloth. Later, her journey evolved into painting and making handmade jewelry. She draws inspiration from the depths of mythology. Now she is a masterful mythological artist who comes up with different themes for every piece of art. In an attempt to preserve the culture and tradition, she mostly focuses on art inspired by mythological characters. Each stroke of her brush weaves tales of Hindu deities. One of her remarkable creations is hand-painted Lord Ganesha on a saree with Ganesha’s handmade pendant combined, which represents her dedication to preserving Hindu culture through her unique artistry. Mold it right Nayantara Nanda Kumar, besides holding a degree in civil engineering, is also a ceramist, an environmental advocate, and a practitioner of Odissi dance. She believes that working with clay focuses and soothes both the mind and the body. She has been involved in conducting clay art workshops for years. She describes clay as a lovely medium for artistic expression. She has been teaching classes on how to make clay Ganesha for the past 11 years. She ensures that these idols are palm-sized, matching the length of the path, as a solution to mitigate the environmental impact of such festivities.