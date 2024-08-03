You are free: Break imaginary fences

Hasidism is a sect of Judaism, founded 300 years ago by Rabbi Israel Baal Shem Tov, who emphasised love, joy and humility. From the Hasidic Jews comes a story about freedom.

Once a man was going to meet his friend, who was a farmer in a small faraway valley. This valley was surrounded by hills from all sides, and you could not see the valley until you crossed the mountains. On the way, the man came across a very small meadow. He saw an astonishing sight there. Uncountable numbers of animals were densely packed into that meadow. There was not even enough space for them to move around, and it was very crowded and noisy. The man saw that on all sides were forests with a lot of trees, but none of the animals were in that forest, though there was no fence or barrier to stop them from going there. They were all in the meadow even though it must have been really uncomfortable for them.

When the man reached his friend’s house, the first thing he asked him was about the strange behaviour of the animals. The friend told him that nobody knew for sure because it had been going on for ages, but it was said that a long time ago, there was a landlord who was a sadist. He enjoyed tormenting the animals. He herded them into the meadow and erected a high fence around it. He placed guards with instructions to kill any animal that tried to escape. This went on for many years. Any animal that tried sneaking out was killed. Slowly, the animals accepted their prison. They began to associate freedom with fear and death. They stopped trying to escape and resigned themselves to a crowded and uncomfortable life.