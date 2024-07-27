Secret to managing anger revealed through simple trick

Children, one of the key reasons for the breakup of relationships is reckless anger. We often get angry over trivial matters. If we exercise a little self-control, we can avoid many problems caused by anger.

Sometimes, because of a misunderstanding, we lose our temper even with innocent people. No matter how many times we beg their forgiveness after realising our mistake, their wounded hearts will never forgive us completely.

Therefore, we must learn to control our temper. If something makes us angry, we must exercise patience instead of reacting impulsively. Gradually, we will be able to conquer the habit of losing our temper.

A woman told her friend, “Every day, when my husband comes home from work, we start fighting. Is there any way to avoid this?”

The friend said, “Don’t worry. I have just the right medicine with me. As soon as your husband starts speaking angrily, take a mouthful of this medicine. Don’t swallow it. Just keep it inside your mouth.” Saying so, the friend gave her the bottle of medicine.

That evening, as soon as her husband became angry, the woman poured the medicine into her mouth. After some time, the husband cooled down. The same thing happened for the next two days also.