Safeguarding ideals

Children, the story of Sri Rama has been captivating and uplifting the hearts of millions of people for centuries. Mahatmas act with extraordinary presence of mind, courage and practical intelligence in circumstances that would confound ordinary people. They also reveal boundless compassion and endless patience. Laksmanopadesa, the advice Sri Rama gave Laksmana, is one such instance.

When Rama learnt that he was going to be exiled into the forest in order to honour his father Dasaratha’s words, he prepared himself with utmost composure. He did not have any anger or resentment. There was not even the slightest twitch in his facial muscles. But Laksmana, who saw and worshipped Rama as God, started seething with uncontrollable rage and hatred towards Dasaratha and Kaikeyi, the very people sending Rama away on the 14-year exile.

Seeing this, Sri Rama lovingly caressed his beloved younger brother. His very touch calmed Laksmana a little. Every word that Lord Rama uttered thereafter and his every gesture were so adroit that they could have come from a master psychologist.

Every emotion produces unique vibrations. The vibrations of affection a mother has for her baby are different from those emanating from an angry man or a drunkard. The vibrations of lust are entirely different. Sri Rama had a placid and peaceful temperament. Therefore, it was no surprise that his presence and touch brought about a change in Laksmana’s mind.

Initially, Rama did not give Laksmana any spiritual advice; He knew that no advice can enter the mind of an angry man. One must calm him down at first. Only a calm mind can hear and understand. Instead of calling Laksmana “Dasarathatmaja” (son of Dasaratha), Rama addressed him as “Saumitra” (son of Sumitra).

Furious with his father and Kaikeyi for the injustice meted out towards his elder brother, Laksmana had already unsheathed his sword. If Rama had so much as mentioned Dasaratha’s name then, Laksmana’s anger would have doubled! Rama felt that by reminding him of his own mother, who was a repository of wisdom and maturity, Laksmana’s fury would abate. That is why he hailed him as “Saumitra.”

Mahatmas do not just provide solutions to temporal problems. They use temporal troubles as a pretext for imparting eternal truths that can help solve the ultimate problems of life. Rama adopted this approach in the advice he gave Laksmana.

This was the same tactic Sri Krsna used with Arjuna, who had become petrified by the prospect of fighting the Kuruksetra War. Through Laksmana and Arjuna, Lords Rama and Krsna showed humankind the true way to peace and victory.

When adharma is at its peak and dharma is disappearing, avataras take birth to uphold dharma. Avataras teach humankind through the example of their life. Therefore, they will have limitations; they may have to pass through tests and obstacles, just like other people.

Through this, they teach us not how to avoid problems, but how to safeguard our ideals and values when we find ourselves in the midst of problems. They show us how to face life’s tests with equanimity. Through this, others find the inspiration to move forward along the path of dharma.

AmmaSpeak

Mata Amritanandamayi

The writer is a world-renowned spiritual leader and humanitarian.