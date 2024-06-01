Timeless lessons for mankind

Srimad Bhagwat Katha entails the stories of Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, inspiring devotees to lead a righteous life. It showcases the Lord’s life when He lived on earth. Every leela or instance from his life can inspire humans to face adversity and come out victorious. Lord Krishna has also taught us that one must be the same in every situation. His life was full of problems one after another, yet he was always seen smiling. He would calmly look at the problem and then try to find a solution to it. We, mere mortals, can also imbibe this and move on to a path of inner calm.

Lord Krishna was separated from his biological mother immediately after he was born, yet he adapted to the new environment even as a baby. He spread happiness in Gokul and was loved by all. In life he faced many enemies; He first fought in Gokul against the demons sent by Kans, and when He was 11.5 years old, he moved to Mathura to combat Kans. Following that, He proceeded to Dwarka and founded it with 18,000 people, established the federal government there, altered the political structure, and sacrificed Himself for the benefit of the people. Later, He was seen to be running between Hastinapur and Dwarka. Despite a hectic life, He always followed the righteous path, teaching us that the only way to go forward is the right way.

Lord Krishna also taught us to stand firm and face our problems. The incident where Krishna asked the people of Gokul to worship Mount Govardhana, and He became the hill’s spirit to accept their offerings, is well known. Lord Indra grew enraged at this usurpation and unleashed a terrible storm. Krishna lifted Mount Govardhana like an umbrella to protect his companions and their cattle for seven days. Thus, He taught that when we face a problem, we must stand tall for as many days as the problem is there because it will be resolved one fine day. Like He fought Kali Naag, we must also be steadfast on our path and we will win, even if we have our biggest enemy in front of us.