Of creator and curator energies

An old woman complained to her guru that she could not see the beauty of the world as her sight was falling. The guru wiped the dust on the windowpanes that prevented her from seeing the world outside. He then said, “You have allowed your window glass to be dirty and hence could not see the world of beauty.”

Often, we create conflict within ourselves because we do not know whether we are driven more by ‘creator energy’ or ‘curator energy’. Once we understand the meaning of the two terms, we can position ourselves carefully for success. Our energy-operating domain needs to be understood to balance our aspirations and successes.

The term ‘creator’ refers to the creator of a new knowledge system. Only certain people will possess the creator’s energy. With the available knowledge, they can bring newer interpretations, meanings and definitions, and discovery or an invention possibility. They can generate uncommon wisdom out of a common knowledge system. On the contrary, the curator group is the one that disseminates the knowledge. They engage in the knowledge management system.

There is a potential energy which needs to be actualised. I was watching a Niagara Falls show where the sea lion performed all types of tricks. Left to itself, that potential would have been dormant. But once trained, it could do so many things other than its so-called trait. We have the potential and we must search for our core strength and then optimise it positively. This performance potential has to be constantly innovated.

The present-day generation needs to introspect and place themselves accordingly. A person with curator energy tries to occupy the domain of a creator, often causing conflicts within and outside his sphere. Similarly, when people with creator energy occupy the curator’s role, they only create noise, fret and fury.

Whether our evaluation system is strong enough to recruit the right people for the right job or not is a different matter, everyone needs to know their basic value system and aspirations. Developing oneself in the area of one’s strengths would be wiser than trying to operate in diverse areas. Often, we fall into the trap of thinking that a skilled carpenter can also be an excellent sculptor. When we view their work from a place of ignorance, it may appear similar except for the difference in the raw materials they use. However, the skills and understanding required to work with stone differ from those needed for working with wood. Can we continue prioritising the history of science over its practical applications? Everyone should find their defined niche to achieve optimal performance. Rather than letting our confidence blind us to others' performances, we need to focus on honing our own potential.

We have more than what we think we have. Discovering our infinite resources allows us to experience life better. Inner richness helps us discover outer richness. Always teach yourself to remember the good things that have happened in your life. Take responsibility for developing this ability. Happy memories should be like good furniture in your inner house.

Change the mental recipe of thinking about unhappy incidents to thinking about happy incidents. Then you will find your life filled with joy.

