God in myriad forms gives us love
Children, some people criticise as primitive the worship of Ganapati, who has the head of an elephant, and Hanuman, who has the body of a monkey. At first glance, such a criticism might seem valid. However, if we study this subject in greater depth, we will come to realise the lofty principles, ideals and goals behind the worship of such forms. Amma has seen paintings on the walls of many homes in the West.
Once, Amma saw a painting that an ordinary person would not understand: a few brush strokes in just four or five colors. It looked as if someone had dipped a broom in paint and smeared the canvas with it! But this painting was worth 4 crore. Guards had been hired to protect it, and security cameras had been installed.
Although we did not understand the painting, the owners were able to talk about it for hours on end. No one considers the painter a fool. On the contrary, he is hailed as a great artist. No one asks the owners of the painting why they paid such an exorbitant price for the painting when so many people are starving.
The value of the painting is not diminished just because ordinary people cannot understand its meaning. Similarly, only when we can understand the principles behind the deities in the Hindu religion will we appreciate their greatness.
Bharat’s real wealth is her culture. But we do not strive to understand it. Our faith is confined to traditional rituals and festivals. But this faith is so flimsy that, when someone criticises it just a little, we lose it. Therefore, we must put forth some effort to understand the scientific basis of our culture.
In Sanatana Dharma, God is the all-pervading consciousness beyond attributes, names and forms. However, He can assume any form to bless devotees. Just as the wind can waft as a gentle breeze, blow as a strong gust, or even beat heavily as a hurricane, the Almighty Lord, who controls the wind, can adopt unlimited bhavas.
Hence, we worship the one God in diverse forms such as Vishnu, Shiva, Ganapati, Hanuman, Durga and Saraswati. God’s diverse qualities are illumined in the various deities. Hanuman represents the principle of subduing the restless monkey mind.
The pranava (‘om’) is the primal sound. Therefore, Ganapati, who is of the form of the pranava, deserves to be worshipped first. Similarly, there are subtle meanings in the forms of all the deities. No m atter which form of divinity we worship, finally, we will attain the formless Supreme Truth.
In reality, the feeling that is the closest to our True Self and most familiar to us is love. It is our true nature. By “true nature,” Amma means that which cannot be changed. It may be temporarily hidden from us, but it can never be destroyed. It is forever within us, as our essence—an inseparable part of our being. This human life is meant to be born in love, to live in love and to eventually end in love.
