God in myriad forms gives us love

Children, some people criticise as primitive the worship of Ganapati, who has the head of an elephant, and Hanuman, who has the body of a monkey. At first glance, such a criticism might seem valid. However, if we study this subject in greater depth, we will come to realise the lofty principles, ideals and goals behind the worship of such forms. Amma has seen paintings on the walls of many homes in the West.

Once, Amma saw a painting that an ordinary person would not understand: a few brush strokes in just four or five colors. It looked as if someone had dipped a broom in paint and smeared the canvas with it! But this painting was worth 4 crore. Guards had been hired to protect it, and security cameras had been installed.

Although we did not understand the painting, the owners were able to talk about it for hours on end. No one considers the painter a fool. On the contrary, he is hailed as a great artist. No one asks the owners of the painting why they paid such an exorbitant price for the painting when so many people are starving.

The value of the painting is not diminished just because ordinary people cannot understand its meaning. Similarly, only when we can understand the principles behind the deities in the Hindu religion will we appreciate their greatness.

Bharat’s real wealth is her culture. But we do not strive to understand it. Our faith is confined to traditional rituals and festivals. But this faith is so flimsy that, when someone criticises it just a little, we lose it. Therefore, we must put forth some effort to understand the scientific basis of our culture.