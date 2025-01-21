Maha Kumbh is not for virality or reel, it's only for faith, says Hindu religious preacher

BHOPAL: “Maha Kumbh is not for viral, it’s only for faith, it’s not for reel, rather it’s for real,” Madhya Pradesh-based Hindu Rashtra supporter Hindu religious preacher Dhirendra Krishna Shastri said on Monday.

Popularly known as Bagheshwar Dham Sarkar, the young Peethadhishwar (head priest) of the revered Lord Hanuman shrine Bageshwar Dham in MP’s Chhatarpur district, spoke at length about the Maha Kumbh, at a time when the world’s largest religious gathering underway in Prayagraj is often getting mired in controversy due to reels and viral videos.

“Maha Kumbh is not an issue of viral, it solely pertains to aastha (faith). It’s a gathering for promoting culture and religion. It’s not for reel, rather it’s for real,” Shastri told journalists in Khajuraho town of Chhatarpur district of MP.

“The Maha Kumbh should primarily focus on wide-ranging discussions on how Sanatan Dharma will be saved, how Hindutva will be awakened and how will Hindu Rashtra be ultimately created,” he added.

Krishna Shastri further said that discussions should also be held at the Maha Kumbh for the ghar vapasi of non-Hindus into Hinduism. Discussions need to be focused on bringing back into Hindu fold, those non-Hindus who have been conned in the past to convert to Islam and Christianity.

He also said that he’ll soon travel to the Maha Kumbh and hold a special religious event with the guiding theme and resolution of Hindu Jagao-Hindustan Bachao (Awaken Hindu-Save India).