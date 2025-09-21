God: the ultimate mystery

Remember, God resides within you, yet you fail to see Him because the one place you never look is inside yourself. You search everywhere else, but not within. Thus, paradoxical as it may sound, it is true that you lose sight of God precisely because He is within you.
Learn from the dog. As a puppy, it begins to love its master, and even 13 long years later, during its dying moments, it retains the same degree of devotion and love towards its master for feeding it with whatever he could—maybe as little as two slices of bread a day. A dog is ever prepared to place itself in difficulty to protect its master.
Dattatreya considers the dog as one of his gurus. He draws four lessons from the dog. A dog does not count its misfortunes or grieve over them. It does not live in the past. It doesn’t live in the future. It lives instinctively, from moment to moment. A dog’s life is one unbroken straight line marked by love, devotion and gratitude to the one who sustains it. Devotion is its defining property.
Now, look at what God has given us, much more than the delicious dishes we devour daily. Our intelligence (buddhi) is the prime gift. Yet, are we loving and grateful enough to God?
Can we always be grateful to our Creator and Sustainer? Can we give up being miserable about our past misfortunes and mistakes? Can we desist from gloating over some lucky events of the past? Can we stop worrying about what is going to happen to us in the near or distant future? Can we stop dreaming and building castles in the air? Can we accept life on its own terms? Can we learn simply to be loyal to our Master and rely on Him for all we need and want? Note that these are disciplines we impose on ourselves. When we reach this stage, we will have achieved a mental state that looks with equal ease at happiness and sorrow, at misery and luxury; in short, we will have seen God in ourselves.
Our pursuit of worldly comforts is an attempt to recreate the prenatal pleasantness of the womb. At the time of delivery, the mother’s body pushes the child out. In that moment, every newborn undergoes what is called birth trauma. As we are pushed out, we experience a form of death. But is it truly death, or is it life?What do we experience? Birth—exit from the womb where life originated and was sustained for about nine months into the world outside—is a form of death that leads to life, although in different environments. Similarly, death—exit from the world—can be a door to some other form of life or life at yet another plane.
Much of our post-traumatic stress, including grief over someone’s death, is psychological. Probably only about five per cent of what we consider suffering is purely physiological. Therefore, the trauma you feel during events such as an accident or a death is largely psychological, and something that can be overcome through spiritual discipline.
It is not denied that there is some kind of suffering that is karmic in origin. It is predetermined, works through the cycle of births and rebirths, and is taken to be just the product of one’s sin—sin is a past life. We can do little to overcome this kind of suffering. We have no option but to endure it and pray to God for forgiveness.