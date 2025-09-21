God: the ultimate mystery

Now, look at what God has given us, much more than the delicious dishes we devour daily. Our intelligence (buddhi) is the prime gift. Yet, are we loving and grateful enough to God?

Can we always be grateful to our Creator and Sustainer? Can we give up being miserable about our past misfortunes and mistakes? Can we desist from gloating over some lucky events of the past? Can we stop worrying about what is going to happen to us in the near or distant future? Can we stop dreaming and building castles in the air? Can we accept life on its own terms? Can we learn simply to be loyal to our Master and rely on Him for all we need and want? Note that these are disciplines we impose on ourselves. When we reach this stage, we will have achieved a mental state that looks with equal ease at happiness and sorrow, at misery and luxury; in short, we will have seen God in ourselves.

Our pursuit of worldly comforts is an attempt to recreate the prenatal pleasantness of the womb. At the time of delivery, the mother’s body pushes the child out. In that moment, every newborn undergoes what is called birth trauma. As we are pushed out, we experience a form of death. But is it truly death, or is it life?What do we experience? Birth—exit from the womb where life originated and was sustained for about nine months into the world outside—is a form of death that leads to life, although in different environments. Similarly, death—exit from the world—can be a door to some other form of life or life at yet another plane.