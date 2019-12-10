Home Lifestyle Tech

Hyderabad-based man develops an app for ageing people who stay alone

The app helps them drive them to a hospital, escorts them to a wedding and even help them download a movie on Youtube and watch it.

Published: 10th December 2019 09:58 AM

Prashanth Reddy (L) has developed the app

By Sumit Kumar Jha
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Living your life abroad or in a different city and worried about your ageing parents away from you? Wondering how they will manage their medical needs or can go to that wedding they want to, all by themselves? Hyderabad-based Prashanth Reddy, latched on this fact when he was in the United States away from his family, founded the app-based company Anvayaa Kincare to mitigate the concerns of sons and daughters like him.

“The app covers the entire gamut of all the needs of the senior citizen, from medical care to personal care besides providing service such as health care assistance, daily care services, payment, leisure Care, emergency care to elderly people. “Anvayaa means family in Sanskrit, we are supporting family, especially senior citizens who are living independently in India while their children are in some other cities or some other country and in the same city but occupied with work,” says Prashanth.

Through the app, the company will assign a care manager to the family. The care manager will help in taking care of their daily needs. The care manager will buy grocery for the elder people, will take them to the temple or drive them for the movies, pays the bill online, spend time with them, visits them on regular basis with parents consent and the most important feature, the care manager will be available 24x7 for the medical emergency.

He says they provide services to 800 families in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai with more than 50 care managers out of which nine are female. The service cost starts at Rs 41,982 for a family of two offering different customised packages for a year.

While providing a care manager to the family, the company is conscious of their security. “First thing we look for the emotional content of a care manager, are they suitable for our job, we do the background verification, register them with the police, we track them with GPS when they visit the family, we also counsel people and tell them that care manager will not visit without any prior information, if someone walks in without the prior information, immediately call us on emergency, ” says the founder-director of Anavayaa.

