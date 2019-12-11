Home Lifestyle Tech

Women scientists' have a day out at ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition in Hyderabad

The main objective of the association is to take science to masses, develop scientific temper in the society and promote scientific accomplishments of women scientists.

Dr Lalitha Dhareshwar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Top women scientists and experts in science will visit Hyderabad for a three-day National Conference on “Women Led Science, Technology and Innovation” from December 11-13. This triennial conference is being held at ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), Tarnaka.

It will be organised by Indian Women Scientists’ Association, Hyderabad. Dr K Ratna, Convenor and Dr CB Lakshmi, Co-convenor of the conference, Dr. Padmasri Rohini M Godbole, Professor, Centre for High Energy Physics, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore is the Chief Guest at the inaugural function on 11 th December, 2019 and will deliver the Keynote Address on “Challenges of a Life in Science and How to Handle Them”.

Dr. Lalitha Dhareshwar, President of Indian Women Scientists Association, Mumbai will grace and preside over the inaugural function. Dr. R. Hemalath, Director of ICMR will give opening remarks. A number of eminent scientists, particularly women, from various academic institutions and research institutes are participating in the event.

The main objective of the association is to take science to masses, develop scientific temper in the society, promote scientific accomplishments of women scientists and understand and work towards mitigating the issues faced by women in science. The sessions to be held during the three day meet include health, pharma and biotechnology etc.

