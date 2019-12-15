'Hacking anxiety' turns a modern day disease, feel experts

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A mobile is the most indispensable part of modern day life. Despite its advantages, the fact that it is an open template of our life makes us vulnerable. Hacking fears are so high these days that police say that several complaints of people stem from suspicions that partners are spying on them. Police, mental health experts and agencies like Information Security Education and Awareness (ISEA)say that some are fuelled by a persecution complex because of an unhealthy office environment.

"Many people lodge complaints that unidentified persons are spying on them. But we find no suspicious activity in their mobiles and social media accounts," says a police officer. According to police, such complainants say that important data stored on their mobiles is being misused by unidentified persons.

“Some also claimed that they were being followed around by unidentified persons. After these mobiles were scrutinised, we did find any suspicious activity and not even a trace of the mobile being accessed by an external source. Importantly, no one was following them,” says the officer. Further, police say that in such complaints, there is no suspicious activity either in the social media or bank accounts, usually the first target of hackers.

Experts at ISEA say they have been receiving calls from across the country and have counselled many who were on the verge of suicide. Of course, there are genuine complaints as well. For example, a student from Chennai called ISEA saying her Facebook account had been hacked and obscene content posted on her timeline. Local police arrested the man who had hacked into her account and the distraught victim was counselled.

“We can never take any call lightly because we have to first ascertain if the account has indeed been hacked. And calls from women are handled with utmost seriousness. Some of them are so upset that our first task is to ensure that they don’t take any serious step,” says Ch AS Murty, Associate Director, ISEA.

Dr Preethi Swaroop, senior psychiatrist says that stressful jobs and a hectic life are partly responsible for unreasonable “hacking” fears.

Some people suffer from delusions of persecution. “To treat such persons, an analysis of their behavioural patterns at home, work place, interactions with neighbours should be studied. If the situation worsens, they develop suicidal tendencies also,” Dr Swaroop noted.