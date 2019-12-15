Home Lifestyle Tech

'Hacking anxiety' turns a modern day disease, feel experts

According to police, many complainants say that important data stored on their mobiles is being misused by unidentified persons. 

Published: 15th December 2019 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2019 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Anxiety, Depression, Stress

Representational image

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A mobile is the most indispensable part of modern day life. Despite its advantages, the fact that it is an open template of our life makes us vulnerable. Hacking fears are so high these days that police say that several complaints of people stem from suspicions that partners are spying on them. Police, mental health experts and agencies like Information Security Education and Awareness (ISEA)say that some are fuelled by a persecution complex because of an unhealthy office environment.   

"Many people lodge complaints that unidentified persons are spying on them. But we find no suspicious activity in their mobiles and social media accounts," says a police officer. According to police, such complainants say that important data stored on their mobiles is being misused by unidentified persons. 

“Some also claimed that they were being followed around by unidentified persons. After these mobiles were scrutinised, we did find any suspicious activity and not even a trace of the mobile being accessed by an external source. Importantly, no one was following them,” says the officer. Further, police say that in such complaints, there is no suspicious activity either in the social media or bank accounts, usually the first target of hackers. 

Experts at ISEA say they have been receiving calls from across the country and have counselled many who were on the verge of suicide.  Of course, there are genuine complaints as well. For example, a student from Chennai called ISEA saying her Facebook account had been hacked and obscene content posted on her timeline. Local police arrested the man who had hacked into her account and the distraught victim was counselled.  

“We can never take any call lightly because we have to first ascertain if the account has indeed been hacked. And calls from women are handled with utmost seriousness. Some of them are so upset that our first task is to ensure that they don’t take any serious step,” says Ch AS Murty, Associate Director, ISEA. 
Dr Preethi Swaroop, senior psychiatrist says that stressful jobs and a hectic life are partly responsible for unreasonable “hacking” fears.   

Some people suffer from delusions of persecution. “To treat such persons, an analysis of their behavioural patterns at home, work place, interactions with neighbours should be studied. If the situation worsens, they develop suicidal tendencies also,” Dr Swaroop noted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Information Security Education and Awareness Hacking Mobile hacking Cyber security Cyber crime Hacking anxiety
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
As Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia turns a year older, let us take a look at some rare snaps of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'. (File Photo | AP and PTI)
Happy birthday Bhaichung Bhutia: Check out some rare photos of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp