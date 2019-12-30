Home Lifestyle Tech

Realme's upcoming fast charging tech might be called 'Superdart'

This comes at a time when the war for ultimate fast charging supremacy has really heated up.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth (Photo | Madhav Sheth Twitter)

By IANS

BEIJING: Chinese handset maker Realme's next fast charging technology could be called "SuperDart" as the firm has trademarked the name for its upcoming fast charging technology.

Currently, the title is held by Oppo and the Reno Ace, with its 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge tech, capable of getting the 4,000 mAh from zero to full in 30 minutes.

However, Xiaomi, among others, might already be on track to best that, potentially with the upcoming Mi 10 flagship line and specifically a 66W (11V, 6A) charger, it certified recently, GSMArena has recently reported.

Notably, Realme now recognises itself as an independent company. However, it still uses Oppo's proprietary ColorOS 7 and VOOC fast charging technology.

According to reliable industry leakster Mukul Sharma, however, Superdart and the tech behind it are a direct response to Xiaomi's 100W charging solution, the report added.

