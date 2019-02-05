On Safer Internet Day, here's how to protect your kids in cyberspace

By Online Desk

Kids log on to the internet even before they enter school these days. The big question is how to safeguard these little explorers. On this Safer Internet Day, a few quick and vital tips.

Communicate, don't hold back

Kids gradually develop an understanding of the cyber world over a period of time. Talk to them about the possible "user hazards" in simple terms without any complicated jargon. Make terms like password, privacy, anti-virus and hackers familiar to them from the moment they peek into your computer screen or learn to unlock your mobile phone.

'If you won't do it in real life, then don't try it online'

Don't let the impression "everything is cool on the internet" possess your child. Make them understand that people on the other end deserve the same response even while not being physically present in front of them. This advice helps kids stay alert against possible violators. For example, tell them:

Will you accept gifts from strangers at a supermarket? So don't do it online as well



Will you answer random questions asked by an unknown man on the street? Treat chat invites the same way



What will you do if someone in your class threatens to beat you up? Report any online bullying to us just like you complain at school

Keep the browsers filtered

It is easy to set up "parental controls" to filter out offensive content from the net. All leading browsers including Chrome, Firefox and Internet Explorer come with in-built options to regulate content that users access. Here are some of the most reliable blocking software, according to Google:

Barracuda Web Blocker

NetNanny

Qustodio

Windows Parental Controls

Mama Bear

Know your ward's social media contacts

If your child is old enough to handle social media handles, but not old enough to handle possible threats, it is better they are open about their social media activities with you. Make yourself available and develop the trust of your children so that they are comfortable sharing the details of their online friendships with you. Make sure they only message and accept friend and contact requests from people they know.