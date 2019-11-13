Home Lifestyle Tech

Here's everything you need to know about Facebook Pay

Currently available in the US, it will be expanded to Facebook-owned Instagram and WhatsApp later.

Published: 13th November 2019 08:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 08:16 PM   |  A+A-

Facebook

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Marking its foray into the digital payments system, Facebook has launched a new payments system named Facebook Pay which lets users send money to friends, shop and donate on the social networking platform and Messenger.

Currently available in the US, it will be expanded to Facebook-owned Instagram and WhatsApp later.

It is not yet clear if Facebook Pay will launch in India as Facebook's plans in the country are focused around WhatsApp Pay as it has a massive WhatsApp user base in the country. However, it hasn't been introduced so far due to regulatory issues.

It is also not known if both Facebook Pay and WhatsApp Pay will be introduced in India.

According to the social networking giant, users do not need to download anything new -- Facebook Pay works seamlessly on the apps they use.

Mobile billing will also be a mode of payment on the platform, said the firm's payment terms.

"Getting started is quick and easy. Simply add your credit card, debit card, or PayPal, and you're good to go," the company said in its support page.

Eligible users can set up Facebook Pay by setting it up for use across all Facebook apps individually. They can go to Settings > Facebook Pay, on the Facebook app or website, then add a payment method.

It is pertinent to note that Facebook Pay is also not connected to its proposed cryptocurrency wallet Libra.

The company will not charge a fee from the users for sending and receiving money via Messenger app.

Facebook may, however, subject users to fees from third parties for reversal charges or insufficient funds if attempted payments are rejected.

Users who are under 18 will not be able to use the peer-to-peer (P2P) payments service on Messenger.

P2P is also not to be used for business, commercial, or merchant transactions. The company will discontinue payment services if it notices such prohibited transactions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Facebook Pay
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp