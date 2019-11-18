Home Lifestyle Tech

Population Foundation, Love Matters launch TikTok campaign to promote sexual health

The campaign, developed along with the India chapter of global programme Love Matters, aims to initiate conversations on sexual and reproductive health in order to normalise the use of contraceptives.

Published: 18th November 2019 10:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 10:22 PM   |  A+A-

TikTok

Global programme 'Love Matters' is a website that provides information on relationships, sex and love.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a bid to promote safe sexual practices and encourage conversations about family planning, the Population Foundation of India (PFI) has launched an awareness campaign called #CoolNotFool on TikTok, the short-video mobile application.

The campaign, developed along with the India chapter of global programme Love Matters, aims to initiate conversations on sexual and reproductive health in order to normalise the use of contraceptives and promote healthy sexual practices.

Through this campaign on TikTok, PFI and Love Matters are encouraging people to have open conversations about family planning, relationships and contraception, a statement said.

"The idea is to redefine what is 'cool' and remove shame and stigma around talking about what's safe and healthy when it comes to sex and relationships," said Vithika Yadav, Head of Love Matters, India.

Global programme 'Love Matters' is a website that provides information on relationships, sex and love.

In the context of family planning and Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR), the idea that open, honest and engaging communication on sex, relationships and contraception using digital channels is gaining ground, not only in India but worldwide, Yadav said.

"Also, male involvement along with female (both married and unmarried) is key to healthy relationships and improving family health.

The #CoolNotFool campaign is meant to engage with people in a fun, non-threatening, informative and engaging way to encourage communication on condoms, contraceptives and relationships," she said.

According to Poonam Muttreja, Executive Director, Population Foundation of India (PFI), young people need to have information on their sexual and reproductive health and rights in order to be responsible adults.

"We consider family planning as a human right. The PFI uses entertainment to shift behaviours and challenge social norms that consider conversations around sexual and reproductive health as taboo," Muttreja said.

Internet penetration is growing at a rapid pace throughout the country and online platforms like TikTok can prove to be the ideal vehicle of change to drive conversations around social issues, Nitin Saluja, Director of Public Policy (India), TikTok said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Population Foundation of India Sexua Health TikTok
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp