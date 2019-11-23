Home Lifestyle Tech

Hackers hit OnePlus' online store again, data leaked

OnePlus suffered a similar security breach in January last year when hackers gained access to the data of nearly 40,000 users.

Published: 23rd November 2019 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

OnePlus

According to OnePlus, the hacker's entry point this time was a loophole in its website. (Photo | OnePlus Website)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: In yet another data breach, Chinese handset maker OnePlus's online store has been hit by hackers where an "unauthorised party" accessed some customers' personal information.

The company informed its users on Friday that all payment information, passwords and accounts are safe but the name, contact number, email and shipping address in certain orders may have been exposed.

OnePlus, however, did not disclosed how many users in which parts of the world were affected by the data breach on its website.

"We want to update you that we have discovered that some of our users' order information was accessed by an unauthorised party," Ziv C, Staff Member, Security Team, OnePlus, wrote in the company forum.

OnePlus suffered a similar security breach in January last year when hackers gained access to the data of nearly 40,000 users.

According to the smartphone player, the hacker's entry point this time was a loophole in its website, but did not provide any additional details.

Users who were hit by the breach may receive spam and phishing emails as a result of this incident.

"Before making this public, we informed our impacted users by email. Right now, we are working with the relevant authorities to further investigate this incident," added Ziv.

The breach happened last week, according to OnePlus' FAQ page.

"We took immediate steps to stop the intruder and reinforce security, making sure there are no similar vulnerabilities. Before making this public, we informed our impacted users by email. Right now, we are working with the relevant authorities to further investigate this incident,' said the company.

The company said it has notified all impacted users via email.

"If you don't get an email from us, rest assured that your order information is safe. However, if you have further concerns, please contact us at Customer Support for assistance," said OnePlus.

The company said it is partnering with a world-renowned security platform next month and will launch an official bug bounty programme by the end of December.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
OnePlus OnePlus hacked Data hack
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp