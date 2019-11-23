Making robotics affordable in Hyderabad

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It’s doubtful if there is anyone who has never heard of a ‘robot’. These mechanical (now, almost human-like) devices are being increasingly developed, well, to basically do everything a human being can, and perhaps do it lot better, effortlessly.

A lot, however, goes into making a workable robotic device, right from electronics, mechanics and programming. And while there is no debate about these Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled machines being the face of the future, not many schools include them in their curriculum.

Bridging this gap in learning, and preparing young and old alike for the exciting future is SP Robotics Maker Lab in Nallagandala. Started two years back, a franchise of a Chennai-based firm, their weekend classes have over 250 enthusiastic students. Abhinav Rao, 38, the chief mentor says, at least 35 working professionals, including IT employees, bankers and housewives, apart from more than 200 students have enrolled for the classes.

It was inspiring to walk in to the friendly sports-like atmosphere of the institute. Seeing young people busy at their work stations on computers or huddled in small groups all excited, inspired and motivated, had me wanting to try my hand at this gripping science as well. They all looked like they were having super fun, as they geared up to create something new.

“We hope to stimulate their imagination and creativity by encouraging them to explore, experience and express themselves through our hands-on interactive programmes,” said Abhinav. He adds, “Robots will have a big impact on our lives in the next decade. Just the way mobiles phones have become ubiquitous; the day is not too far when we would be interacting with robots on a daily basis.”

Recently, 11 enthusiastic students at the Lab under the mentorship of Abhinav and two other teachers built a prototype of an Amazon autonomous delivery robot. The students proudly named her Jasper. It is a six-wheel, 30kg bluetooth-controlled robot that can carry up to 50 kg of items in her belly. Its storage box is 3 feet long by 2 feet wide by 1.5 feet tall. To improve the appeal of Jasper, the students decided to give her human-like eyes, as well as a face. She is 4.5 feet tall and speaks out instructions. Jasper took three months to execute. “The kids were divided into three broad groups-designing, execution and manufacturing. They made it from scratch,” informs a proud Abhinav. Jasper cost `1 lakh to make and was fully funded by the institute.

The classes at this institute are not expensive and they start for as little as `2,500 per module. Abhinav who has a full-time job as the regional manager of a nation-wide insurance company says: “I studied engineering at college and never really used my degree. I enjoy teaching as my way of staying in touch with my passion. Interacting with these children, always teaches me something new.”

FUN WHILE WORKING

“AI is fun,” exclaims Niranjan Chinda, 14, studying in Class IX of Gaudium International School. He is the only Indian out of 450 students (under 18 years) to take part in Roborave, an international robotics event held in Japan. He went to Furukawa in 2018 and 2019 to take part in it. “It was not just programming, but also calibrating the robots, and that was challenging as well as exciting for me,” he says. Niranjan is the only Indian to won this special prize.

ROBOTS ARE THE FUTURE

The Lab has produced a string of young innovators. Niranjan Chinda, 14, built a food delivery robot that can be used at restaurants to deliver food to the table. Another project was done by Aditya Sai Vignesh, 12, who built a shoe for the blind that gives out a beep every time it hits an obstacle. Druthi Jallu, Pushkal Sai Ankem and Vishnu Chinta, all 14 years of age, built a washing machine, a grass cutting machine, and a low cost driverless car, respectively, and Arnav Ratan, 12 built a floor cleaning robot.