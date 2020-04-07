STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Tech

WhatsApp to limit sharing of frequently forwarded messages to only one chat at a time

The latest move from WhatsApp comes at a time when countries across the world are initiating new measures to tackle the spread of rumours and fake news on social media platforms.

Published: 07th April 2020 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

Whatsapp

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that will allow users to share frequently forwarded messages to only one chat at a time, in a bid to curb the spread of misinformation and fake news through its platform amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the Facebook-owned platform has been battling the menace of the spread of fake news through its platform, the introduction of the new feature comes at a time when WhatsApp is being actively used by people to stay connected amid lockdowns globally.

The latest move from WhatsApp comes at a time when countries across the world are initiating new measures to tackle the spread of rumours and fake news on social media platforms.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 WhatsApp Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
LISTEN | Indian student on life in coronavirus-hit Italy
Bengaluru gurdwara packs langar for needy as humanity triumphs over coronavirus
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp