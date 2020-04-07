WhatsApp to limit sharing of frequently forwarded messages to only one chat at a time

By PTI

NEW DELHI: WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that will allow users to share frequently forwarded messages to only one chat at a time, in a bid to curb the spread of misinformation and fake news through its platform amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the Facebook-owned platform has been battling the menace of the spread of fake news through its platform, the introduction of the new feature comes at a time when WhatsApp is being actively used by people to stay connected amid lockdowns globally.

The latest move from WhatsApp comes at a time when countries across the world are initiating new measures to tackle the spread of rumours and fake news on social media platforms.