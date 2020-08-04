STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Tech

Microsoft Edge surpasses Firefox to take 2nd spot after Google Chrome in browser market

The Chromium-based Edge browser grabbed 8.09 per cent market share, slightly ahead of 7.36 per cent share of Firefox in July.

Published: 04th August 2020 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2020 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

microsoft edge

Microsoft edge logo (Photo | Microsoft.com)

By IANS

SAN FRANSISCO: The revamped Microsoft Edge has surpassed Firefox to take the second position in the browser market globally, according to latest data from NetMarketShare.

With over 71 per cent share, Google Chrome dominated the browser market in July, the data showed.

The Chromium-based Edge browser grabbed 8.09 per cent market share, slightly ahead of 7.36 per cent share of Firefox in July.

For years, Firefox had been the top Google Chrome alternative but now, its position has slipped to the third position.

At 'Microsoft Build' annual conference held in May, the company introduced new features for Edge to enable improved workflows for consumers, developers and commercial customers.

The company announced that Microsoft Edge supports Windows Information Protection for Windows 10 customers allowing a clear-cut separation of personal and corporate data.

The feature update will further add an extra layer of protection for line-of-business apps, and also provide audit reporting for compliance, the company said.

Other players in the top five include Internet Explorer and Safari which captured 4.23 per cent and 3.36 per cent share in the browser market in July, showed the data from NetMarketShare that keeps the tab on market share for mobile, browsers, operating systems, search engines and social media.

-

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Preparations ahead of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Pti
Bhumi Pujan: Emotional Ayodhya gets ready for a new beginning
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains, landslide halt Mumbai; cause water-logging and traffic jam
Gallery
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp