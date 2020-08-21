STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Tech

Google to discontinue Play Music from October, informs users to shift data

The company will notify the users before they lose access to their Google Play Music library and data. One can also delete their Google Play Music data.

Published: 21st August 2020 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

The Australian government said on Friday, July 31, 2020 it plans to give Google and Facebook three months to negotiate with Australian media businesses fair pay for news content. (Photo | AP)

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Google on Friday sent an email to users reminding them that between October and the end of this year, access to Google Play Music would be removed permanently and the users have been asked to switch to YouTube Music.

Users will have an option to download any music that they have purchased or uploaded to Google Play Music, as well as a list of the tracks, playlists and radio stations in the library.

The company will notify the users before they lose access to their Google Play Music library and data. One can also delete their Google Play Music data.

"October and the end of this year, access to Google Play Music will be removed permanently. We know that you've spent time building your Google Play Music library, so we've made it easy to transfer your music library to YouTube Music with just one click, including playlists, uploads and recommendations,'' the email read.

YouTube Music offers over 50 million official tracks, albums and high quality audio, as well as deep cuts, B-sides, live performances, and remixes.

Users will be able to listen to their uploaded and purchased music from Google Play Music after the transfer, or add up to 100,000 personal tracks to their library in YouTube Music, an increase of more than 50,000 compared to Google Play Music.

Paying members can download any song, playlist, music video or let smart downloads (Android only for now) do it for you so you always have something to listen to, even when you don't have service.

The pricing will remain the same for YouTube Music.

Fans can stream the ad-supported version of YouTube Music for free, or enjoy YouTube Music Premium, a paid membership that gives listeners background listening, downloads and an ad-free experience for Rs 99 a month.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Google Google Play Music YouTube Music
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheese being packed for deliveries at Vallamborsa cheese shop. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Burrata, Bocconcino and more: Bengaluru monks turn into cheesemakers
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Leftwing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp