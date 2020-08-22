Sanitise offices, rooms with this UV device  

Saima Afreen By

HYDERABAD: September is round the corner with no clinically approved drugs or vaccines for Covid-19 pandemic so far. The cases are rising day by day. India has 15,31,669 confirmed positive cases which has affected the already shaken economical condition of the country forcing layoffs, pay-cuts and discontinuation of various business outfits.

And this global health crisis does not seem to disappear anytime soon. While it’s necessary to maintain social distancing along with the mandatory PPE gears if people are to work in office premises, it’s equally important to continue disinfecting the space to minimise the risk of the virus to spread. In this regard, certain breakthroughs look quite promising in battling with the pandemic threat. Avinash Gandi, a Hyderabad-based innovator, has come up with a sanitising device that can help business owners and employees maintain the workflow with the necessary precautions.

Avinash’s device focuses on the minimisation of the infection from the virus. It is called INFINITY360, India’s first indigenously developed Smart Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation Device, designed, tested and manufactured in Telangana. It is effective against viruses, bacteria, superbugs, and other pathogens. The entrepreneur, who worked in the Silicon Valley, runs an industrial automation start-up in Hyderabad that specialises in cleanroom equipment. The device that he has designed can sanitise rooms and closed spaces using UV radiation technology.

What made this 31-year-old Robotics Engineer from California State University come up with the idea? He shares, “It took 72 days for me to conceptualise and design this. I came up with idea in June. The device is an amalgamation of different techniques. It can be controlled remotely from phone.” He adds, “Ever since this pandemic started, people are in a panic-stricken state. And I thought that If I cannot come up with a vaccine, I could build something to help sterilise the space.” He has built a small variant as well which is called Infinity 350 GO; it is a two feet-tall machine and suitable for residential use.

The one for commercial purpose is six feet in height. It takes 15 minutes for the small one to disinfect the area of 1,000 sq ft if there’s no wall, while the big one takes just a minute. It was launched in the market on Friday. The tentative price for the small one is `40K while the big one comes for `1.5 lakh. But is such radiation not harmful? He responds, “The room needs to be emptied to avoid the UV radiation. No one should enter the premises when it’s on. The machine also has sensors and gets automatically switched off sensing a human presence.”

How different is this device?

For long, UV-C radiation of 254nm has been used by pharmaceutical manufacturers, hospitals, and space agencies to destroy microorganisms that linger in the air or stick to surfaces. Many recent studies have confirmed that UV-C radiation in specific doses can effectively inactivate the Coronavirus.