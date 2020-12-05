From farmers to the consumers via this app

Tamanna S Mehdi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In line with sustainable living and healthy eating, a Hyderabad-based agri-tech start-up has launched OneBasket app which provides consumers with traceable non-perishable groceries in a subscription as well as a one-time purchase option.

OneBasket applies technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to create a marketing and identity platform for Indian farmers and the un-organized food supply chain.

Their full-stack supply chain platform uses AI and farmer assisted Machine Learning (ML) to trace and grade food grains.

“The platform provides traceability, guaranteed quality, and ease of transaction between farmers, millers, and consumers,” says Madhusudan Reddy, founder.

Dals and pulses, dry fruits, staples, organic soaps, spices and monthly baskets of groceries can be ordered from the website and their mobile app (iOS and Android). Founded by Narsi Reddy Posham, along with Madhusudan, the platform has 3,500 active users from the city since it launched in March this year. “Customers get savings when they subscribe to our products as it is sourced directly from farmers.

We ensure safe to eat products by digitally tracking them,” says Madhusudhan. He informs that Kolam Fine rice is the most ordered product apart from regular monthly baskets. Their products are delivered in a carton box that can be left outside the house. Madhusudhan believes that “This has attracted numerous gated communities to call on us for deliveries, ensuring zero contact delivery,” and this has been an enabler in their growth.

Why should one order from here? As a consumer, Madhusudhan says, “The product is traceable, with a digital guarantee that you are not consuming genetically altered groceries; has competitive pricing with subscriptions; and is hassle-free, contamination safe packaging.”About the future plans, Madhusudhan says, “We are looking at doubling our sales every three months and are targeting 20,000 customers this fiscal.”

How does it benefit a farmer?