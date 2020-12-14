YouTube, Gmail, Drive down as Google faces global outage

By Online Desk

Google services faced a worldwide outage today.

The internet giant's applications like YouTube, Gmail, and Drive among other daily use apps malfunctioned for users around the globe.

Google Drive threw up "The server encountered an error. Please try again later."

There are reports of multiple Google services being unavailable to use for many -- including Maps, Docs, Hangouts, and Duo.

Confirming the same, the website's workspace service dashboard showed that all of its services are currently facing a "service outage" and that they are working on restoring the services.

The apps are expected to bounce back soon, according to the website.

Google wrote it in its workspace status dashboard, "We're aware of a problem with Gmail affecting a majority of users. The affected users are unable to access Gmail."

Just minutes ago it added, "The problem with Gmail should be resolved for the vast majority of affected users. We will continue to work towards restoring service for the remaining affected users, but no further updates will be provided on the Google Workspace Status Dashboard."

Please rest assured that system reliability is a top priority at Google, and we are making continuous improvements to make our systems better."