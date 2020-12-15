How will millennials date in 2021?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A dating app recently launched its latest digital campaign titled 'Love is…' encouraging Indian millennials to find exactly the kind of love they seek. The campaign is a conceptual take on finding bespoke love, the kind that is unique to your individual personality, values and aspirations.

At OkCupid, we recognise and celebrate that every person is seeking a different kind of love. From romantic dates to sharing memes, that uniqueness is valid, accepted and deserves to be celebrated.

While planning the campaign, OkCupid spoke with single Indian millennials about what love means to them. Responses gathered suggest that dating Indian millennials are progressive and individualistic when it comes to their idea of love and are not affected by Bollywood or societal stereotypes that they have grown up with.

They know what they want and are not willing to settle for less. For instance, during the lockdown and subsequent social distancing, a large number of daters (70%) want more out of a relationship than a means to end boredom.

Below are some of the insights gathered from the app that predict what dating will look like in 2021: