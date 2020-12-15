How will millennials date in 2021?

HYDERABAD: A dating app recently launched its latest digital campaign titled 'Love is…' encouraging Indian millennials to find exactly the kind of love they seek. The campaign is a conceptual take on finding bespoke love, the kind that is unique to your individual personality, values and aspirations.
At OkCupid, we recognise and celebrate that every person is seeking a different kind of love. From romantic dates to sharing memes, that uniqueness is valid, accepted and deserves to be celebrated.
While planning the campaign, OkCupid spoke with single Indian millennials about what love means to them. Responses gathered suggest that dating Indian millennials are progressive and individualistic when it comes to their idea of love and are not affected by Bollywood or societal stereotypes that they have grown up with.
They know what they want and are not willing to settle for less. For instance, during the lockdown and subsequent social distancing, a large number of daters (70%) want more out of a relationship than a means to end boredom.
Below are some of the insights gathered from the app that predict what dating will look like in 2021:
Millennials truly believe in the serendipity of finding love online: When asked, 'Could you fall in love with someone you have only talked to online?', a large number of dating millennials gave a resounding yay with 61 per cent men and 57 per cent women saying yes.
ILY is not a forbidden word, even if they have never met or only met online: When asked, ‘Would you say "I love you" to someone you've never met in person?', 68 per cent men and 66 per cent women said yes.
Millennials vote love > sex, especially women: When it comes to choosing between love or sex, majority of men (66 per cent) and a staggering number of women (86 per cent) said yes to love.
Love is for them, by them: When asked, ‘Would you take your parent’s advice on matters of love?’, 75 per cent men and 62 per cent women emphatically chose no. When it comes to matters of love, parent’s advice is not important.
Loneliness no bar: When asked 'Are you willing to get into a relationship just out of loneliness?', 79 per cent men and 62 per cent women revealed that they would rather be lonely than date just anybody to fill a gap.
Men are romantics at heart: When asked ‘Is Love at first sight, sweet or cringey?’, 68 per cent men said that they find it extremely sweet, and secretly hope for their date to reveal that they’re falling in love on the first date.
Bye-bye traditional and stereotyped gender roles: When it comes to the kind of relationship they want, 72 per cent believe that traditional gender roles, such as men being heads of households and not househusbands, or women taking care of chores and children or changing their names, have no place in their lives now.
A big YAY to equal parenting: An overwhelming majority (93 per cent) of women in the community believe that the responsibility of running a home and raising children should be split equally between partners. A majority of male users felt the same way too, with 88 per cent affirming this view.
Live-in relationships taboo no more: When asked 'Would you consider moving in with your partner before marriage?', 79 per cent of men and 53 per cent of women said that they would consider moving in with a significant other, even if they haven’t discussed marriage.
When asked 'If marriage is a necessity for love', a large number (68 per cent) said that they don’t even believe marriage is mandatory for two people to be live happily together.