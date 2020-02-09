Home Lifestyle Tech

OnePlus 8 series design, 120Hz display confirmed in new leak

Putting together all the rumours and speculations, the likely specs sheet could include an obvious Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chip and Android 10 bits.

Published: 09th February 2020 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2020 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

OnePlus

For representational purposes. (Photo | Twitter, OnePlus)

By IANS

BEIJING: With the forthcoming OnePlus 8 series launch around the corner, a new leak of the devices has surfaced that confirms the design language of the handsets and a 120Hz refresh rate display.

A fresh new leak claims to have a render of the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro, alongside a few specs points. Some of these pretty obvious and easy to deduce, while others are rather interesting, GSMArena reported on Saturday.

Putting together all the rumours and speculations, the likely specs sheet could include an obvious Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chip and Android 10 bits.

"The memory options are neither here nor there, honestly. 128GB or 256GB with 8GB of RAM is a perfectly valid guess. Perhaps 12GB is a possibility as well. OnePlus could even jump on the increasingly popular train of showing-off with a 16GB tier," the report added.

Meanwhile, the Chinese smartphone maker has filed a patent for a technology that hides the front camera when not in use, a report said earlier this week.

The patent seems to be similar to the implementation of the recently unveiled 'Concept One' smartphone by OnePlus that was showcased by the company at CES 2020 last month.

As per report, the photograph of the device included in the patent application shows that there are no punch-holes of pop-up camera mechanism for the front camera and the entire surface is covered by the screen.

The back of the phone looked similar to the OnePlus 7T.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
OnePlus 8 OnePlus 7T
India Matters
The Centre had filed a review petition before the Supreme Court asking to review its previous order.
SC upholds constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018
A nurse wearing a n95 mask at Thrissur Medical College Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala student's test report comes back as negative 
CVN Murthy, retired chief engineer
Andhra man spends 90% of pension for welfare of the destitute
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (Photo | AP)
Kane Williamson set to return in third ODI vs India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections first, marriage later for this groom
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp