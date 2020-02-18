Home Lifestyle Tech

Why Kohler’s Numi 2.0 is too good to be true

Being an intelligent toilet, this sanitaryware is inbuilt with motion sensors.

Published: 18th February 2020 08:33 AM

The Numi 2.0 is way more affordable at just Rs 10lakhs (matt black model).

By Express News Service

We Wonder if Donald Trump would turn down Kohler’s Numi 2.0 intelligent toilet as well after he turned down an offer in 2018 from the Guggenheim to temporarily install Maurizio Cattelan’s solid gold toilet titled America, in the White House.

While America that was worth US$6 million, ultimately got stolen from Britain’s Blenheim Palace where it was being exhibited in 2019, the Numi 2.0 is way more affordable at just Rs 10lakhs (matt black model), and was still able to become the cynosure of all eyes at the recently concluded India Design ID 2020.

For us commoners, Rs 10lakhs deserves an eye roll, but a commode with key features of ambient mood lighting, Amazon Alexa voice controls and inbuilt surround sound speakers... it may become difficult to control yourself from not only visiting the bathroom more but also not burning a hole in the pocket.
And there’s more...

Being an intelligent toilet, this sanitaryware is inbuilt with motion sensors. You can approach the toilet without turning on the light and disturbing your partner at night, as the band of soft blue light at the edges is activated when you approach it. Even the seat automatically goes up and then down when you’re with your business. Did we say you can control the temperature of the water at the rear vent using a remote? Well, you can.

Available at Kohler Experience Center, 26A, Lajpat Nagar 4

