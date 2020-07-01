STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Tech

Tik Tok ban: Here are some India-made alternatives to the video-sharing app

A day after the government banned on 59 Chinese apps, Indians are scouring for alternatives to these prohibited foreign apps.

Published: 01st July 2020 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Aniket Krishnatra

Aniket Krishnatra

By Express News Service

A day after the government banned on 59 Chinese apps, Indians are scouring for alternatives to these prohibited foreign apps. One such social platform is Chingari that is fast becoming the desi alternative to the Chinese app, Tik Tok.

Sumit Ghosh, Cofounder and Chief of Product and Growth on the video-based app that already has over 2.5 million users, reveals, "The app garnered about 500,000 downloads in just about 72 hours in the second week of June."

Launched in 2018, Chingari also allows a user to download and upload videos, chat with friends, interact with new people, share content, browse through feed, and share the content WhatsApp status, Videos, Audio clips, GIF stickers, and photos.

The app is available in English, Hindi, Bangla, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. A few followers give us a gist about their user experience: Delhi-based Neha Bahari (33), who runs boutique agency, Bconnect Communication, got to know about Chingari online.

"I was using this app even before the government banned Tik Tok. I have been on Tik Tok, but Chingari offers more features. Along with video making, it has options like music, news and games. Instead of downloading games on your smartphone, you can download this app and play games on it. I also make videos on it with my 1.5- year toddler, which is fun," Bahari said.

21-year-old Aniket Krishnatray, a BTech final year student, downloaded the app when he got to know about the clash between Indian and Chinese armies. "Chingari has a segregated section, and based on your requirement you can consume the videos. I love to read and watch the news on it. Tik Tok users don’t have to be sad because it has all features available on the app. Moreover, Tik Tok was a very basic app, and had a lot of cringeworthy content," Aniket said.

27-year-old Aditi Manchanda, an IT professional, has been using Chingari for over a year. She got to know about it from her influencer friends. “I basically use it to watch the content created by my friends and sometimes chat and play games with my friends, too. I feel Chingari happens to be better than Tik Tok, which I just an Instagram of videos,” she adds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TikTok tikTok ban Indian alternative TikTok
India Matters
A worker of Secunderabad Cantonment Board spraying disinfectant on a tree at Mahindra Hills in Hyderabad. (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Many Covid patients dying in transit as private hospitals deny admission in Telangana
For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
45.8 million women missing in India: UN report
Priority to high-risk patients, Covid warriors when vaccine is ready: PM
For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)
Local apps go viral as Chinese ones take a hit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp