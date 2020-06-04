Mitron will be back on playstore soon, Remove China Apps won't be allowed: Google

Bismah Malik By

Express News Service

Tech giant, Google has said that the desi video app, Mitron, which was recently taken down from its playstore, will be back again after the "developer fixes issues related to technical policy violations".

Sameer Samat, Vice President, Android and Google Play, said the tech firm has an established process of working with developers to help them fix issues and resubmit their apps.

"We've given this developer some guidance and once they've addressed the issue the app can go back up on Play," he added.

Regarding the recent controversy around "Remove China Apps", Samat stated that it will not allow an app that "encourages or incentivizes users into removing or disabling third-party apps or modifying device settings or features unless it is part of a verifiable security service".

He added that the decision to suspend such apps is a longstanding rule designed to ensure a healthy, competitive environment where developers can succeed based upon design and innovation.

"When apps are allowed to specifically target other apps, it can lead to behavior that we believe is not in the best interest of our community of developers and consumers. We've enforced this policy against other apps in many countries consistently in the past - just as we did here," Samat added.

The buzz around Mitron and Remove China Apps gained momentum over the past few weeks amid heightened border tensions between India and China and also following calls to ban Chinese apps, products in the country.

The homegrown Mitron app, a desi version of the Made in China Tik Tok app, alone garnered 50 lakh downloads.

However, analysts have pointed out the flawed privacy tool of the app through which anyone with good technical expertise can have unhindered access to user accounts.

Besides being a Tik Tok rip-off, Mitron's source code was also traced to a Pakistani software company, Qboxus.

Tik Tok had reportedly approached Google urging it to take down Mitron from its playstore.