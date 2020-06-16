STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Tech

Nokia's nostalgic 5310 music phone back in new avatar

The feature phone is priced at Rs 3,399 and will be available for pre-booking on Nokia.com starting June 16 in white/red and black/red colours.

Published: 16th June 2020 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 07:23 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

NEW DELHI: HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, on Tuesday launched Nokia 5310 as a refreshed version of the Nokia 5310 XpressMusic that was introduced back in August 2007 as premium mobile phone loaded with music.

The feature phone is priced at Rs 3,399 and will be available for pre-booking on Nokia.com starting June 16 in white/red and black/red colours.

Feature phones play an important role in the mobile market, with 400 million consumers around the world still buying a 2G phone for their mobility needs.

"They seek an option that offers them reliability and durability combined with ease of use. The Nokia 5310 offers all of these with an extra dose of design," Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global, said in a statement.

The phone features a 2.4-inch QVGA (240x320 pixels) display. Under the hood, the phone has a MediaTek MT6260A SoC, paired with 8MB RAM.

The phone comes with 16MB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 32GB).

The device has a VGA camera at the back that is paired with an LED flash.

The feature phone runs on Nokia Series 30+ OS. For connectivity, it comes with a micro USB 1.1 port, a 3.5 mm audio jack, and Bluetooth 3.0.

Nokia 5310 has a removable 1,200mAh battery which is said to offer up to 20.7 hours of talk time.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nokia phone nokia 5310
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
PM Modi makes his opening remarks at a meeting of CMs of 21 states and UTs. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Sacrifice of our jawans won't go in vain: PM Modi breaks silence on India-China standoff
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp