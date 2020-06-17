STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Tech

At 11 GB data per user a month, 90 per cent Indians binge on streaming

The survey analysed views of over 2,600 consumers to highlight the changing behaviour and perception toward digital services.

Published: 17th June 2020 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Streaming

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: As data consumption touches over 11 GB per user a month in India owing to the lockdown times, 90 per cent people are spending more time on content streaming, e-learning, infotainment and social media, a new survey said on Monday.

Nearly 61 per cent consumers are streaming more content than they were before the lockdown, said the 'EY Digital Consumer Survey'.

"Time spent on video streaming has surged 1.2 times to average 4.2 hours per user per week," the findings showed.

While 60 per cent respondents prefer subscription-based video on demand, 20 per cent prefer TV entertainment. Nearly 50 per cent of respondents who prefer TV, are spending more time watching movies, shows and news telecast.

"The access and speed to real-time engagement is driving digital adoption to the next level. Now is the time for business models to change and capture a larger share of customers' wallet and attention," said Prashant Singhal, Emerging Markets TMT Leader at EY.

The survey analysed views of over 2,600 consumers to highlight the changing behaviour and perception toward digital services.

"Nearly 33 per cent respondents upgraded broadband plans for higher data packages. Interestingly, unlimited plans accounted for 40 per cent of total upgrades, underlining the growing confidence to do more digitally," said the survey.

Many basic users, those using data only for thin web-browsing, chatting and calling, are migrating to high user bucket.

"Nearly 11 per cent of basic data users upgraded their existing packs to either unlimited or 50 per cent-100 per cent higher data to do more of content streaming, gaming and video calling.

The survey revealed that as many as 76 per cent respondents are either first timers or have increased the time they spent on video calling.

"The demand for high-speed broadband with increasing remote working population will only spiral to support use of data-intensive tools. As work from home or remote working becomes a reality, the need for stable, high-speed Internet becomes even more critical," the survey said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
E learning Social media Content streaming
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
PM Modi makes his opening remarks at a meeting of CMs of 21 states and UTs. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Sacrifice of our jawans won't go in vain: PM Modi breaks silence on India-China standoff
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp