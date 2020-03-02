Technology and training join hands

Angela Paljor By

Express News Service

Come the month of May, two ex-Indian army paraplegic soldiers –Ajit Kumar Shukla and Arun Pal – who got injured in the line of duty will represent India at Cybathlon 2020, Zurich to compete in the Powered Exoskeleton Race.



Assisting the two athletes is a Delhi-based health care startup GenElek Technologies that is developing exoskeletons along with providing training at the Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre (PRC), Mohali, in a robotic suit so, getting them ready to compete with 17 other international teams.

“Exoskeleton is an externally worn robotic support system,” explains John Kujur, Founder & CEO, GenElek Technologies, who took this very subject as his project when he was studying at NSIT, Delhi.



“It was while working on my project that I realised its impact. However, I couldn’t complete the project during my college years as the budget was low,” adds Kujur, who during his placements witnessed how one of his seniors suffering from limbic disability wasn’t able to secure jobs with big companies. This boosted his willpower to continue working on his once abandoned project.

It was during his stint at the Delhi University, South Campus, incubated by Electropreneur Park (funded and supported by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), GoI), that Kujur was able to lay the foundation of his company in March 2018. For Kujur, the journey to Cybathlon was an interesting one.



“We were invited to be a part of Cybathlon as the exoskeleton we are developing will have similar kind of features as offered on the international front. The platform tests the quality of assisted technology through six disciplines, one being the Powered Exoskeleton. We went through a whole lot of rounds and now we are finally representing India at the Cybathlon 2020.”

The exoskeleton has the potential to act as a rehabilitation device for the people suffering from lower body paralysis, who are disheartened by the limited chance of recovery after physiotherapy.



“This technology can be strapped on one’s body as it is one of the lightest one available and can walk freely. In Cybathlon, there are eight different tasks which replicate the obstacles a person faces on a daily basis, so, there is walking on a ramp and a staircase, sitting and getting up from a sofa and more. So, the person wearing the exoskeleton, often referred to as the pilot will perform the tasks,” explains Kujur.

Being new to the industry, Kujur didn’t find the acceptance that welcomed him at the Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre (PRC), Mohali.



"They were so welcoming,” exclaims Kujur, adding, “They already had athletes who participate in National Paralympic Basketball competitions. Given their enthusiasm, we decided to collaborate with them. We are going to provide full-fledged training to both Ajit Kumar Shukla and Arun Pal where we will replicate the obstacles they will be facing at the Cybathlon. We as a whole team are really excited to represent India at the event.”

With the exoskeleton technology completed, they are on heading towards the next step, training the pilots with initially getting accustomed to the robotic help and then slowly introducing the obstacles. The startup has also launched #TothewarVeterans’ digital crowdfunding campaign aimed at supporting the two athletes with the aim to raise funds of Rs 45 lakhs.



GenElek has collaborated with Ketto, a crowdfunding platform to help raise the funds. The money will be used for developing exoskeleton for training the veterans and travelling cost. Potential donors who wish to participate and support the Indian army can visit the Ketto website for the donation.