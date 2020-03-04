Home Lifestyle Tech

WhatsApp launches Dark Mode for both iPhone, Android

The feature is being rolled out with the latest version of WhatsApp.

Published: 04th March 2020 09:31 AM

Whatsapp

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Facebook-owned WhatsApp on Tuesday announced to roll out the much-awaited 'Dark Mode' feature on both iPhone and Android devices globally.

'Dark Mode' is designed to reduce eye strain in low-light environments and prevent those awkward moments that happen when your phone lights up the room.

The feature is being rolled out with the latest version of WhatsApp.

The users would notice a special dark gray background and off-white colour that lowers the brightness of the screen, cuts down the glare and improves contrast and readability, said the company.

"When designing dark mode, we spent time researching and experimenting with a focus on two particular areas: Readability and information hierarchy.

"When choosing colours, we wanted to minimise eye fatigue and use colours that are closer to the system defaults on iPhone and Android, respectively," said WhatsApp.

"We also wanted to help users easily focus their attention on each screen. We did this by using colour and other design elements to make sure the most important information stands out," it added.

Users on Android 10 and iOS 13 can use Dark Mode by enabling it in system settings.

Users on Android 9 and below versions can go into WhatsApp settings, then chats, theme and select 'Dark'.

