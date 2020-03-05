Google Assistant can now read web pages in 42 languages

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Search engine giant Google has started rolling out its article-reading feature 'Read Out Loud' to all the Android smartphone users across the globe which works with 42 languages.

"With Google Assistant, your browser can now read web articles out loud. Whenever a web article is displayed on your browser in your Android phone, you can say, "Hey Google, read it" or "Hey Google, read this page" it will immediately read aloud the content of the web page," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

To use the feature, one can simply say: "Hey Google, read it" or "Hey Google, read this page" for the Assistant to read the text on the screen.

The screen will also highlight the text that Assistant is currently reading so users can follow along on the page as it is being read out loud.

One can also alter the reading speed and choose from multiple voices.

"You can use the translation menu to select the desired language, and all pages will be automatically translated and read out in that language," the company added.

The feature is rolling out now and will be available to all Android devices running Android 5.0 or above.