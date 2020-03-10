Refinding work in a hopeful space through VR

Nikita Sharma By

As I wore the VR headset,I entered the model of office space. I could walk through it in all directions: east, west, north and south, and make the changes I wanted. Let’s say placing a chair, removing a painting from a wall and putting it on another wall and more. Using the hand-held devices, I could cut, copy and paste objects. Developed by SmartVizX, Trezi is India’s first fully immersive virtual reality product that has made it possible. Building a home or an office isn’t easy for the client and the designer/architect with too much back and forth happening but Trezi allows them to step into the virtual world and review, modify and experience the 3D model of the project in real-time.

Measure tool is there to calculate distances between spaces and objects. A 360-degree tour or a video walkthrough can also be created using the software. There is a facility to take screenshots and send pictures to clients. It has been co-created by a Delhi-based architect Tithi Tewari, who studied from Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology, Ahmedabad, and her husband Gautam Tewari. Owing to the high demand, they later turned it into a product. The best part of Trezi is the client can be involved in the meeting, so that they can exchange inputs at the same time.

“Create a Trezi invite for the client, and schedule the timing. The user will receive a mail, they have to click on that link. They don’t need to have subscription for this,” says Ganesh Ram, Marketing Executive, SmartVizX. One can also go into the desktop mode to make the desired changes. If you create a location tag, it helps you directly go to that particular location, instead of moving through it. “It lets you set time of the day, to set the lights effects in the space too. It is world’s larget BIM platform, where you can access more than one lakh objects in 22 categories,” he adds.

“We have more than 1,000 subscribers and over 120 paying customers. At present, the platform is being used by Delhi Metro, L&T, Venkatraman Associates, Sanjay Puri Associates, Godrej, Takenaka Japan, Flad Architects, Aditya Birla Group and many more. A yearly subscription is for Rs 96,000 for Indian architects,” adds Tithi.