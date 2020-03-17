STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Tech

AI steps in for road safety measures 

An AI-based auto-tech start up attempts to avoid driver distraction through technology.

Published: 17th March 2020 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Shantanu David
Express News Service

While Coronavirus continues to terrify countries and stock markets around the world, it’s always reassuring to think that there are so many other dangers in our modern lives. Not least among these are road accidents, and like in the case of a globally spreading pandemic, prevention is better than cure.

Enter Nisarg Pandya (29), Founder and CEO of drivebuddyAI, and Kumar Ranjan (28), Vice President. drive buddy AI is an AI-based auto-tech startup for drivers and road safety catering to B2B segment of vehicles like trucks, buses, and lorries, with plans to eventually expand to cab companies. Excerpts from an interview: 

What gave you the idea for this particular AI?

Pandya: drivebuddyAI was born out of a simple motivation. I lost my uncle in a car accident a couple of years back. That incident changed something in me and it made me quit my job and step out of my comfort zone. What does a person need who is getting into an accident? A split second! That was the answer to preventing accidents. drivebuddyAI is working towards making use of Artificial Intelligence and Computer Vision technologies to solve the problem of driver distraction,  which is the reason for 84 per cent of total accidents happening in the world.

How does the system work? 

We use edge computing and deep learning techniques to teach our AI algorithm more about the different types of road conditions, traffic scenario and driving patterns of the drivers. Computer Vision technologies are becoming readily useful in the Automotive Industry. Even Tesla’s Autopilot is running on heavy computer vision-based computing.

With on-board forward collision assistance and drive distraction/driver drowsiness warning, drivers could be safer. Our cloud platform consists of intelligent video analytics, driver evaluation and driver coaching modules that help the driver improve their driving skills and reduce accidents. We aim to reduce 30 per cent of road accidents in the next five years in India.

Where all is driveBuddyAI being used at the moment? Are you planning on reaching out to companies like Ola and Uber?

Ranjan: We are presently working with UPSTRC (Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation) under the aegis of State Government of Uttar Pradesh to ensure safer journeys on the Yamuna Express Way.  We are soon going to start one of the largest pilot projects with a leading motor insurance company in India.  Also, we have done pilot with Adobe in past.  We are in talks with different state governments for installing over devices. We are confident that with the support from the Government of India and various state governments, we will be able to reduce road casualties in big numbers. We are also aiming to pitch to companies like Uber and Ola, but not immediately.

What are the types of companies using your devices? 

Ranjan:  Our devices mostly go in commercial vehicles. Various fleet companies are utilising our devices to track their drivers and incentivise their driving. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Artificial Intelligence AI
India Matters
A mall that has been locked down as part of coronavirus curbs in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)
COVID-19: India proposes extensive social distancing measures
The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)
First Army, now Navy: SC nods yes to permanent commission for women 
Youngsters travelling in a train wear face masks as part of precautionary measures due to the coronavirus scare. A scene from Kozhikode railway station on Monday | Manu R Mavelil
65 lakh people vulnerable to coronavirus in Kerala, says IMA
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast to 5.3% in 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp