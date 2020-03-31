STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GoMechanic: Driving home the heroes during coronavirus pandemic

Gurugram Police have directed their officers to allow free movement of such technicians & mechanics.

Published: 31st March 2020 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

GoMechanic Co-Founder Kushal Karwa started the #OpenforHeroes initiative

By Express News Service

GoMechanic, a network of technology-enabled car service centres, has announced #OpenForHeroes initiative to support emergency and essential vehicles such as ambulances and police vehicles across the metro cities they operate in. As the entire country is on lockdown, local authorities are realising that society needs critical support of technical persons who provide essential maintenance to ensure smooth running of water, electricity, sewerage and repair and maintenance of essential vehicles.

Gurugram Police have directed their officers to allow free movement of such technicians & mechanics. GoMechanic Co-Founder Kushal Karwa said, “When someone books an order via GoMechanic (which is free of charge), the team will quickly take the vehicle to a functional workshop. They will also ascertain the nature of the vehicle and do basic validation to ensure the benefit reaches the right and intended ones” he said, adding “All labour and service charges will be waived and only actual charges on the basis of repair done will be charged.”

If car workshops are not open, then GoMechanic will send the nearest available mechanic to the spot for repairing. People can call at 08398970970 for support.

Commenting on the #OpenforHeroes initiative, Karwa said, “Emergency and essential services cannot afford to stop even when India is under a lockdown. Ensuring they get access to the best service and their vehicles keep running is the need of the hour and we felt it is our duty to offer the same. At the same time, we wanted to show our appreciation for these real-life heroes in any possible way.” Till now, they have provided repair assistance to more than 25 vehicles, including police vans and ambulances.

Stay Safe

