STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Tech

Zoom to forcibly install 5.0 update with encryption post-May 30

The new features include improved AES 256-bit GCM encryption, data routing control, improved host controls and more for its over 300 million daily users globally.

Published: 22nd May 2020 05:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 05:59 PM   |  A+A-

A billboard of Zoom app. (Photo| AP)

A billboard of Zoom app. (Photo| AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Video meet app Zoom on Friday announced that after May 30, all its clients on older versions would receive a forced 5.0 update when trying to join meetings as GCM encryption would be fully enabled across the platform.

After facing several security and privacy issues, Zoom last month released a much-awaited 5.0 update to its popular video conferencing service with several security and privacy improvements.

"Please update all your clients to Zoom 5.0. After May 30 all Zoom clients on older versions will receive a forced update when trying to join meetings as GCM encryption will be fully enabled across the Zoom platform," the company said in a statement.

The new features include improved AES 256-bit GCM encryption, data routing control, improved host controls and more for its over 300 million daily users globally.

With the new update, a new encryption shield appears in the upper left of your Zoom Meeting window and indicates a secure, encrypted meeting and Now, meeting hosts and co-hosts can report a user in their meeting who is misusing the Zoom platform.

After May 30, the shield will be green for all users, denoting enhanced GCM encryption. Clicking the icon also takes the user to the Statistics page for additional encryption details.

Additionally, meeting hosts can now select data center regions at the scheduling level for meetings and webinars.

The Zoom client also shows which data centre the user is connected to in the Info icon in the upper left of your Zoom window.

With a new UI update, hosts can clearly decide between ending or leaving a meeting.

If the host leaves, they can now easily select a new host and have the confidence that the right person is left with host privileges, said the company.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Zoom Zoom update
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp