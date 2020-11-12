Facebook launches new features this Diwali

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Facebook, launched a bundle of features to add an element of fun to virtual Diwali celebrations this year which include personalised greetings with Diwali-ready avatars and an opportunity to encourage friends and family to participate in fun challenges for the festive cheer online.

The new bundle of features includes:

Challenge your friends and family - Share a photo or video of how you are celebrating Diwali at home with your family with the hashtag #DiwaliAtHomeChallenge or create a DIY video of how you recycle light bulbs, candleholders, diyas and lanterns, and challenge your friends to share their Diwali related DIY projects by using #DIYDiwaliChallenge.

Start a challenge by simply entering a hashtag in English that ends in the word ‘challenge’, when you go to create a new Facebook post or tap on the ‘Try It’ button when you see another challenge post in your News Feed. Add photos and videos to your challenges post this festive season and nominate your friends and family to join in the fun by tagging them.

Dress up your Avatar:

You can make your short-form text posts even more expressive by sharing a special edition Diwali-themed Avatars Background. Type your own words - in any language - over one of the colourful backgrounds with your personalized Avatar to match the theme. You can do it from your mobile device with Android or iOS and begin the fun!

