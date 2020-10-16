STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No evidence of security breach or hack, says Twitter after massive outage

Twitter earlier was experiencing a massive outrage as "tens and thousands of users" complained of being unable to use the platform.

Twitter (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Twitter has been down for many of you and we're working to get it back up and running for everyone, the micro-blogging platform said on Friday.

"We had some trouble with our internal systems and don't have any evidence of a security breach or hack," it added.

"We had some trouble with our internal systems and don't have any evidence of a security breach or hack," it added.

Twitter earlier was experiencing a massive outrage as "tens and thousands of users" complained of being unable to use the platform.

Complaints were registered as whenever the user tried to post a message, it showed, "Oops, something went wrong!" It was also reported that the 'notifications' and 'mentions' feeds were also unavailable.

