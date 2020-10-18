Get the gram game on: Senior citizens get going in social media

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

They said the Gram was for millennials. But today, with a burgeoning population of curious senior citizens who want to stay ahead of the technological curve and enthusiastically explore all things trendy, Instagram has become not just a source of entertainment but also well-being.

Offers a virtual escape

Here interactions are simple. "Looking at images sharpens our ability to process information. It educates us about a subject in much less time than written information," says Delhi-based social psychologist Meeta Mohan.

Helps in cognition

As we age, our mental faculties need to be kept alert. A visual platform such as the Gram helps older citizens keep their brain active in a fun, appealing way.

Gives a fresh lease of life

Fifty-five-year-old Shanthi Ramachandran, a retired banker from Chennai, signed up on Instagram on the insistence of her daughter and started posting cooking tips. Today she has 49.1k followers.

Provide a sense of closeness

"Our children and grandchildren live in Canada and we are here in Pune. Though we speak to them often, it’s a different experience to see what they’re doing daily through the photos they upload. Instagram makes everything more intimate. It also seems to lessen the physical distance between us," says 75-year-old former electrical engineer Satish Gupta.

A relatively easier social platform

It’s ideal for older age-groups as it lets them pick up the tricks fast. Uploading photos, answering comments, sharing comments and uploading short stories give them a sense of purpose. There isn’t too much of technical know-how involved.

Perfect Way to stay young

"To stay young, stay close to the young," says Surjeet Sing Rana, an 85-year-old who recently took to Instagram. "It’s a great way to know the pulse of the youth. It’s helped me understand my grandchildren and their perspective better," he says