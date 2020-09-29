STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Augnito: A tool that turns doctor’s voice into text 

The Covid-19 pandemic has changed how several sectors work, especially healthcare.

Published: 29th September 2020 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Doctor

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Covid-19 pandemic has changed how several sectors work, especially healthcare. Here’s  tool that can convert speech into text can help doctors save time in writing reports and treat more patients. Augnito, the latest offering from Scribetech, is a medical speech recognition solution that enables doctors to complete reports by dictating rather than typing or clicking. Speaking to Express, the co-founder of Augnito, Rustom Lawyer, said: “Our product has the entire language of medicine and can produce text in any editor like MS Word. Designed specially for Radiology, Augnito produces quality reports with 99 percent accuracy.” 

This Artificial Intelligence-based is said to capture all accents and cover more than 50 specialities and sub-specialities. Will such a Voice User  Interface take away the jobs of transcriptionists?

“No, it will not. In fact, the transcriptionists can be appointed to take over other duties in the hospital. Due to the pandemic, our hospitals are working under great pressure with manpower crunch. The doctor to patient ratio in India is also abysmally low. This solution can help healthcare professionals save time in writing reports, and attend to more patients. It is not only for radiologists. Several other hospital processes such as discharge, billing and insurance can benefit from it,” added Rustom.

When asked how they keep patient data safe, the founder said: “Our initiative is ISO 270001 certified by the BSI. We also comply by Global Data Protection Rules (GDPR) and National Accreditation Board of Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) guidelines. Protection of data is very important for us.” 
The product is being used by hospitals in 24 states in India, and can be used across multiple devices like laptops and smartphones. The company operates from the UK and India. 

Rustom Lawyer spent close to two decades in the healthcare industry as the co-founder and CEO of Scribetech, a medical transcription BPO that provided service to the National Health Service in the UK.
 

