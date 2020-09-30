Smart shoe coming soon

Saima Afreen By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Walking, says medical science, is good for health as it takes care of your overall health. And during this new normal combined with still-closed-offices, many people have resumed their morning and evening walks in the neighbourhood parks/areas. It’s the same walk with the same shoes with cushioned soles.

You count your steps on the app in your phone and go back to your routine. But this might change soon. Now, your shoes can not only count your steps but also study them.

“This means that now you can understand how your feet are being placed on the ground, how much pressure is being applied on the bones, the angle of your steps and more,” says Lal Krishna Mitta, an entrepreneur, who, along with his business partner and friend Nagaraju, has designed a smart shoe which is a technology integrated accessory that also maps the data of your footwork. In other words, the shoe studies your steps and tells you if you are walking the right way or the wrong way.

Named ‘F PACE’, the shoe is quite advanced than other shoe gadgets available in the market thanks to its usability patented algorithms for step analysis.

Krishna started his startup Fimo Technologies and services Pvt ltd at Kondapur in 2017. “I and my friend were overweight, so we wanted to track our footsteps,” says Krishna adding, “The way we walk depends on our personality which means if you are sick, tired or healthy it also changes your gait.

There are no gadgets that can study the steps. Nothing tells you how the steps are made and how pressure is distributed. How the heels and the toes are touching the ground. If the algorithm is good a small movement is considered a step.” They collaborated with two physiotherapists to map the data of the movement of feet. “We want to introduce sports freedom to common people and to achieve this we have been able to quantify the data.

Our body should be able to work with our ambitions. Poor walking patterns cause a lot of damage to the feet and the bones later resulting in orthopaedic diseases. We don’t watch how our feet are placed on the ground. But the mapping done by these shoes tell you that and that’s when you know where to correct your footsteps to ensure a good posture and foot health,” adds the 29-year-old, who is an Electrical Engineer from Usha Rama College of Engineering and Technology, Vijayawada.

The product was to be launched in the month of May is waterproof. But how does it function? “There’s a pressure bed sandwiched between insoles. This is connected to a chip in a casing in shoes and then these two get connected. The sensors read the data and the chip analyses it. There’s a microprocessor unit in it. The study data is sent to the smartphone where a user downloads the corresponding app. These shoes count pressure and map it,” informs Krishna.

He signs off, “We have collaborated with IIT Kanpur for research. The research will be on pressure sensors suitable for different sports and health conditions.” This product has wireless charging and there is a charging plate for the same.