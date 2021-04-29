New technology join fight against Covid-19

By Express News Service

Taking stock of the current covid situation, a few health-tech and wellness organisations have joined the fight against it, each in its own unique way. We list here three here:

HealthCube

Founded by Ramanan Laxminarayan, HealthCube is a point-of-care diagnostics solution provider, which launched COVIDSAFE, a holistic Covid-19 risk management solution that helped workplaces, healthcare providers and governments prevent transmission by regular and repeated screening, when the first wave hit. “Agewell is a device which can take all the vitals of a patient like oxygen, temp, bp and pulse and flash it on a dashboard where a doctor is tending to several patients.

So the doctor knows which patient needs him. The same info also goes to the attendent. This lessens the burden on a doctor who with such a huge pressure, cannot speak individually to a patient. We have CRP and DDimer biomarkers through our devices for the serious patients so the monitoring can be done. For this we are in talks with government hospitals,” says Ruman Mehta, Chief Growth Officer, HeakthCube.

Runam Mehta

Medtalks

This player functions on the idea to bridge the gap between doctors and patients alongside ensuring Continuing Medical Education for healthcare practitioners, especially in the second wave. It regularly conducts interactive online video sessions with Padma Shri Dr KK Aggarwal, President, Heart Care Foundation of India (HCFI) and Confederation of Medical Associations in Asia and Oceania (CMAAO) and Editor-in-Chief Medtalks.in on aspects concerning Covid-19.

With out-patient medical services struggling under the growing pressure, this platform is certainly bridging the gap, and answering queries. The organisation conducts. “For consumers, we have over 500 videos on Covid protocols, precautions, management and tips. We have reached over 10 million people in the last month,” says Nilesh Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Medtalks.in.

Sarva

Founded by yogi Sarvesh Shashi, Savra is a Yoga and Wellness ecosystem that is offering free resources to boost immunity and lung capacity. It runs an immunity booster program in various languages, helping people through their mental wellness sessions, offering sound therapy and healing, aiming in post-recovery modules to help people regain their strength and stamina amongst other things.

“The three most powerful breathing exercises capable of supercharging the immunity of an individual are free on our app. I was prescribed these by the doctor when I tested positive. These have been shot as a 10-minute daily programme, in six different languages and made available on the SARVA app that anybody across the world can access,” says Shashi.